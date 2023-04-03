Grand Forks YMCA sports array of camps

GRAND FORKS – Looking for an economical way to keep your children active this spring and summer and beyond? The Grand Forks YMCA Family Center might be a good answer with its numerous – and growing – youth camps and other activities.

After starting a football academy a few years ago, the Y now offers basketball and volleyball academies. It has even dabbled in hockey with personal strength and cardio sessions for that sport.

“We started a football academy and now it has spiraled into having a basketball academy and volleyball academy,” said Bob McWilliams, president and CEO. “We don’t have any equipment for hockey. It’s more strength training and plyometrics and things like that.”

Adam Sorum, healthy living director, is running the camps. He brings in individuals who have been prior high school players and coaches and some who played or coached at the college level to run the sessions.

“So we have a lot of people with a lot of knowledge to teach our kids what they’ve learned throughout their years,” McWilliams said.

Football camps have been running all winter. Most sessions feature 10 to 30 kids.

“We had 11 kids sign up for a lineman camp,” McWilliams said.

Individual sessions are also available with the academies. Most group sessions are three to four weeks.

Some unique camps feature boys volleyball and adult volleyball. In addition to the academies, which run about $10 per session, the Y continues to offer swim lessons year round.

“It’s a lifelong skill, but it’s also a life-saving skill,” McWilliams said. “Our swimming lessons are booming.”

One of the signature camps for the Y is the Adventure Camp for youth ages 6 to 12.

Those who enroll can spend as many as three days of the week at nearby parks and lakes such as the Larimore Dam and Turtle River State Park and Maple Lake. Fridays are generally spent at the East Grand Forks outdoor pool. Activities begin at 7:30 a.m. and end by 5:30 p.m. each day.

Each week features a different theme, such as survivor week, silly sports or water world.

Cost is $174 for members and $200 for nonmembers.

“There’s not a lot of new stuff, but we’re always looking for different tours to go on that kids don’t get to see on a daily basis,” McWilliams said. “And a lot of kids haven’t been out to Turtle River State Park or gone swimming at the Larimore Dam. So it’s new to a lot of the kids who sign up.”

Like the camps, the Y has seen an uptick in overall memberships, returning to pre-COVID levels.