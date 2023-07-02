Grand Forks vintage store Picks to close in December, unless new owner steps up

GRAND FORKS — Picks, a popular Grand Forks vintage store, will close its doors for good at the end of the year, unless a new owner agrees to take over the business. The store's last opening is planned for Friday, Dec. 22.

After a successful 10-year run, owner Kelley Palmiscno said she's ready for time with her five — soon to be seven — grandkids.

"My husband and I probably work 12 hours a day," she said. "He's got a roofing business, so in the summer he goes from roofing to here, and on weekends, we're here — we have not had a vacation in 10 years."

Picks opened at its Washington Street location in 2014 as a more affordable option to other antique and vintage shops in the area, and operates as a kind of cross between a thrift shop and an estate sale, Palmiscno said. The shop offers mostly home decor and other housewares both through local vendors and personally curated and flipped by Palmiscno.

She'll still be flipping and selling furniture in her spare time through her eBay, but on a much smaller scale, she said.

When Picks opened, there were several other stores in town operating on a similar model, opening roughly twice a month to allow for time to turn over the inventory in between openings. Over the years though, as similar shops have closed, Picks has come to offer something unique in Grand Forks, Palmiscno said.

"We change up every opening, and that's what the customer likes," she said. "No other store really does that, and that's why it takes so much time and effort. But that's what the customer wants."

Picks is the latest secondhand shop in the region to close, following what appears to be a recent trend .

Palmiscno, who frequents other thrifts around town to help furnish her own shop, said she believes many of the closures come down to overpriced stock and poor merchandising.

"I think people are thrifting," she said. "That's not a reason they're closing. There are a ton of people who thrift, because (Goodwill and St. Joe's Thrift Store) are busy all the time. The other ones are just too high-priced."

At Picks, Palmiscno said she's managed to keep prices down — occasionally at the expense of vendors who wanted to charge more for their merchandise — by bargain hunting and smart shopping.

That's one of many things her extremely loyal customer base has said they will miss about the shop, she said.

"'You made me so sad, but I understand' — that's probably the most common comment," she said. "'Where am I going to shop? This is my happy place.'"

Palmiscno is still holding out hope that someone will express interest in taking over the shop. She's already asked a handful of customers and vendors, but so far, all have declined due to the workload.

As vendors empty their storage units, her optimism that they'll find someone in time is dwindling.

"I wish someone would take it over," she said. "But I don't know that I could have the Picks name continue if they didn't continue to keep it on the same level as it has been."