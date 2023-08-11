Grand Forks’ TapRoom BrewHall beer and wine license re-approved

GRAND FORKS — A new restaurant and tap room may soon be coming to downtown Grand Forks.

On July 24, the Grand Forks City Council voted to approve the TapRoom BrewHall’s request for a new Class 3 license. The business originally was issued a license when it started construction in April of 2021, but it had to re-apply this year.

Sherie Lundmark, city clerk, said the business had to re-apply for a Class 3 license because of a change in ownership and because the original license had been issued too long ago.

“Typically, licenses need to be put into action or into operation fairly quickly after it's approved,” Lundmark said.

Current TapRoom majority owner Matthew McHugh originally applied for the Class 3 license with his former business partner and co-owner, Joe Garceau. Later, McHugh went into business with William McHugh, according Lundmark. McHugh changed the corporate name; the original license was given to the former corporation.

“The council has the responsibility to approve,” Lundmark said. “Because there's a change of partners as well as a changing corporation, they just needed to re-confirm their approval of that license.”

The Class 3 license gives the TapRoom the ability to serve beer and wine “on-sale and off-sale,” according to Lundmark. The business will be at 13 North Third Street.

Lundmark broke down the application process. She said that to apply for a Class 3 license, business owners have to fill out an application and pay an application fee of $335. After they submit the application and pay the fee, the business owners undergo background checks and the site of the restaurant is inspected by the Health Department, Fire Department and building inspectors to ensure everything meets the requirement.

After it is verified that everything is up to code, the application makes its way to City Council, where the members vote to approve it. Once the application is approved, the applicant has to pay a one-time fee of $5,320 and a yearly fee of $1,670.

“Usually the issuance and the annual fees are paid really close to the time they are actually going to open,” Lundmark said.

In the case of the McHugh and the TapRoom, Lundmark says that, even though it was technically a re-issuance of the license, the business still has to pay all associated fees.

“They're essentially starting over,” she said, “because of the change in partners and then the length of time that's been since the last background checks and everything was run.”

Lundmark said the owners of the TapRoom are hoping to be open by the end of the year. Matthew McHugh did not return a call to the Herald.

