Grand Forks' Stamart closed, part of apparent nationwide closures

GRAND FORKS — As a couple from Manitoba lined up to fill up their car, a worker from Wayne Transports was on the other side of the building siphoning gas from the pumps.

In an abrupt ending, Stamart Family Center at the intersection of Grand Forks' Gateway Drive and Interstate-29 is closed.

Squeegees to clean off windshields and garbage in the trash can remained behind. Otherwise, there was no sign of any employees inside or outside the building.

Apparently, the company that owned the gas station-convenience has filed for bankruptcy.

Nineteen Mountain Express Oil Co. (MEX) locations with Pilot fuel branding, including Grand Forks, closed the evening of Aug. 24 due to the former company’s bankruptcy.

“Mountain Express Oil Co. and its affiliates are ceasing operations due to Chapter 7 liquidating bankruptcy,” a spokeswoman said in a statement that was published on the website CSPdailynews.com.

“As a result, 19 of MEX’s dealer locations within our network are temporarily closed. Pilot Co. will continue serving our customers at our more than 800 locations across North America.”

In a statement posted on its website in March that announced the Chapter 11 filing, Mountain Express also said it had entered into a joint venture with Knoxville, Tennessee-based Pilot/Flying J to become Pilot’s largest dealer in the U.S.

According to a spokeswoman for Pilot, the MEX centers are dealer locations. Mountain Express operates and owns the stores. Pilot provides the fuel; it is sold through dispensers that are Pilot-branded under a Pilot canopy. She added that the locations are part of Pilot’s network, “allowing guests to use awards at the locations.”

“Mountain Express Oil Co. (MEX) and its affiliates are ceasing operations due to Chapter 7 liquidating bankruptcy,” a spokeswoman for Pilot said in an email to the industry news site FreightWaves. “As a result, 19 of MEX’s dealer locations within our network are temporarily closed. Pilot Company will continue serving our valued customers at our more than 800 locations across North America.”

A news report on the website Freightwaves.com said "a screenshot of a statement circulating social media Friday signed by David Hughes, Pilot’s senior vice president for sales, listed 19 outlets that Hughes said were 'ceasing operations' due to Mountain Express’ bankruptcy."

The 19 locations that closed are:



Cusseta, Alabama.

Birmingham, Alabama

Blytheville, Arkansas

Kansas City, Kansas

Laplace, Louisiana

Two locations in Minden, Louisiana

St. Rose, Louisiana

Two locations in Hayti, Missouri

Ste. Genevieve, Missouri

Rockingham, North Carolina

Monroe, North Carolina

Seagrove, North Carolina

Grand Forks, North Dakota

Williston, North Dakota

Hazleton, Pennsylvania

Pine Grove, Pennsylvania

Cowpens, South Carolina

Mountain Express, founded in 2000, had a network of 166 company-owned convenience stores and 300 dealer-owned customers.