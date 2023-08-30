6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 30
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Grand Forks' Stamart closed, part of apparent nationwide closures

Squeegees to clean off windshields and garbage in the trash can remained behind at the Grand Forks location.

Business Insider logo
By Kevin Fee
Today at 4:42 PM

GRAND FORKS — As a couple from Manitoba lined up to fill up their car, a worker from Wayne Transports was on the other side of the building siphoning gas from the pumps.

Read more

In an abrupt ending, Stamart Family Center at the intersection of Grand Forks' Gateway Drive and Interstate-29 is closed.

Squeegees to clean off windshields and garbage in the trash can remained behind. Otherwise, there was no sign of any employees inside or outside the building.

Apparently, the company that owned the gas station-convenience has filed for bankruptcy.

Nineteen Mountain Express Oil Co. (MEX) locations with Pilot fuel branding, including Grand Forks, closed the evening of Aug. 24 due to the former company’s bankruptcy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mountain Express Oil Co. and its affiliates are ceasing operations due to Chapter 7 liquidating bankruptcy,” a spokeswoman said in a statement that was published on the website CSPdailynews.com.

“As a result, 19 of MEX’s dealer locations within our network are temporarily closed. Pilot Co. will continue serving our customers at our more than 800 locations across North America.”

In a statement posted on its website in March that announced the Chapter 11 filing, Mountain Express also said it had entered into a joint venture with Knoxville, Tennessee-based Pilot/Flying J to become Pilot’s largest dealer in the U.S.

According to a spokeswoman for Pilot, the MEX centers are dealer locations. Mountain Express operates and owns the stores. Pilot provides the fuel; it is sold through dispensers that are Pilot-branded under a Pilot canopy. She added that the locations are part of Pilot’s network, “allowing guests to use awards at the locations.”

“Mountain Express Oil Co. (MEX) and its affiliates are ceasing operations due to Chapter 7 liquidating bankruptcy,” a spokeswoman for Pilot said in an email to the industry news site FreightWaves. “As a result, 19 of MEX’s dealer locations within our network are temporarily closed. Pilot Company will continue serving our valued customers at our more than 800 locations across North America.”

A news report on the website Freightwaves.com said "a screenshot of a statement circulating social media Friday signed by David Hughes, Pilot’s senior vice president for sales, listed 19 outlets that Hughes said were 'ceasing operations' due to Mountain Express’ bankruptcy."

The 19 locations that closed are:

  • Cusseta, Alabama.
  • Birmingham, Alabama
  • Blytheville, Arkansas
  • Kansas City, Kansas
  • Laplace, Louisiana
  • Two locations in Minden, Louisiana
  • St. Rose, Louisiana
  • Two locations in Hayti, Missouri
  • Ste. Genevieve, Missouri
  • Rockingham, North Carolina
  • Monroe, North Carolina
  • Seagrove, North Carolina
  • Grand Forks, North Dakota
  • Williston, North Dakota
  • Hazleton, Pennsylvania
  • Pine Grove, Pennsylvania
  • Cowpens, South Carolina

Mountain Express, founded in 2000, had a network of 166 company-owned convenience stores and 300 dealer-owned customers.

By Kevin Fee
Kevin Fee is a freelance reporter for the Herald.
What To Read Next
FILE PHOTO: The 3M Global Headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota
Business
3M ‘forever chemicals’ settlement moves forward
6h ago
 · 
By  Dan Gunderson / MPR News
FILE PHOTO: The 3M Global Headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota
Business
3M agrees to pay $6 billion in military earplug lawsuit settlement
19h ago
 · 
By  Brendan Pierson / Reuters
A man in a black shirt stands in a dark building with a light on behind him.
Business
Minnesota's Hugh's Gardens promote potatoes from farm to school
1d ago
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
MaryCorneliusen
Minnesota
'My mother didn't deserve this': Slain Warroad grandmother remembered for being a resilient, fun woman
17h ago
 · 
By  Matt Henson
102622 S GFH PCWFB-1.jpg
Prep
Polk County West’s Mike Gapp eyes new personal rushing record
8h ago
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
1987808+2thompson.jpg
The Vault
Money, sex and power: The 1963 murder of Carol Thompson by her attorney husband shocked the Twin Cities
9h ago
 · 
By  Sarah Mearhoff
08xx23 PublicTransportation1.jpg
Subscribers Only
Local
Amidst growing pains, Grand Forks remains navigable without a car — mostly
10h ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman