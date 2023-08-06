Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Grand Forks Region EDC hires new workforce development specialist

In her new role, Brenna Mathiason will oversee programs such as Northern Valley Career Expo, InternGF and Greater Grand Forks: Way Cooler Than You Think!

20230726-edc-mkt-brenna-mathiason-headshot-1.jpg
Brenna Mathiason.
Contributed / Grand Forks Region EDC
By By Herald staff
Today at 8:30 AM

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation has hired a new workforce development specialist.

In her new role, Brenna Mathiason will oversee efforts to carry out workforce programs like the Northern Valley Career Expo, InternGF and Greater Grand Forks: Way Cooler Than You Think! recruitment and retention initiative, according to a release from the EDC.

“I am proud to be joining a great team of committed leaders at the EDC. They play a significant role in enhancing the economic vitality of the Grand Forks region,” Mathiason said in a statement. “Workforce development is also a critical area for our community, and I am grateful to be able to contribute to the growth of the available workforce through specialized programming.”

Mathiason comes to the EDC from the East Grand Forks Parks and Recreation Department, where she worked as director of the summer playground program. She also worked as a paraprofessional and bus driver for the East Grand Forks School District.

The Thief River Falls native also serves on the board of directors for the Greater Grand Forks Community Theater, and is highly involved with the Empire and Firehall Theaters in Grand Forks.

“Brenna’s can-do attitude and current involvement in the region’s quality of life initiatives are a great contribution to the workforce team,” said Becca Cruger, EDC director of workforce development, in a statement. “Workforce development has become one of the most important issues in economic development today. By adding Brenna to the team, we will have additional capacity to serve our regions and member companies' workforce needs.”

The workforce development specialist is a vital addition to the EDC's workforce development team, EDC President Keith Lund said in the release.

"Her exceptional skills, expertise, and dedication make her an invaluable asset in our mission to meet the evolving needs of our member companies," Lund said in a statement. "Brenna's presence will undoubtedly enhance our capacity to drive economic growth through workforce development.”

