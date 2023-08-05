Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Grand Forks Herald wins 15 awards at Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists event

Photographer Eric Hylden earns two-first place wins.

110422 Mahnomen RLC.jpg
Red Lake County's Damon Ferguson runs with the ball as his helmet goes flying while Mahnomen-Waubun's Brok Spalla looks on in the second half of their MN Section 8A championship game last year at the Fargodome.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
By Staff reports
Today at 1:03 PM

GRAND FORKS — Photographer Eric Hylden won two first-place awards and the Herald staff won 15 awards overall during the most recent Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists contest.

Eric Hylden
Eric Hylden

Hylden's winning photos included a sports image captured during a high school playoff game (snapped just as a player's helmet came off), as well as a trio of photos that earned a win in the "portrait photography" category.

Also winning first-place awards were Brad Schlossman, in "sports feature reporting," and Andrew Weeks, for "best magazine cover."

Herald Publisher Korrie Wenzel said he's pleased with the awards, and sensed some of the work over the last year was worthy of top awards.

"I knew the moment I saw Eric's football photo that it was a winner," said Wenzel, who was at the game. "And Eric's portrait photography last year was, as always, top notch. Meanwhile, Schlossman winning a first-place award isn't much of a surprise, considering his expertise and ability to bring readers the very best in sports reporting."

Altogether, Wenzel said, the Herald did well at what he considers a premier news contest.

"Fifteen awards at the SPJ event really is something," he said, noting that the Herald earned eight awards in the contest in 2022.

Following are all of the Herald's 2023 SPJ awards:

Story of the year: Sam Easter, honorable mention.
Breaking news: Ingrid Harbo, second place.
Feature reporting: Joe Bowen, third place.
Politics/government reporting: Ingrid Harbo, third place.
Columns: Tom Miller, third place.
Sports news reporting: Tom Miller, second place.
Sports news reporting: Brad Schlossman, third place.
Sports feature reporting: Brad Schlossman, first place.
Sports feature reporting: Tom Miller, third place.
Best magazine cover: Andrew Weeks, first place.
Best website: Herald staff, second place.
News photography: Eric Hylden, second place.
Portrait photography: Eric Hylden, first place.
Sports photography: Eric Hylden, first place.
Best use of public records: Jeremy Turley, second place.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
