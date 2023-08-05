Grand Forks Herald wins 15 awards at Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists event

GRAND FORKS — Photographer Eric Hylden won two first-place awards and the Herald staff won 15 awards overall during the most recent Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists contest.

Eric Hylden

Hylden's winning photos included a sports image captured during a high school playoff game (snapped just as a player's helmet came off), as well as a trio of photos that earned a win in the "portrait photography" category.

Also winning first-place awards were Brad Schlossman, in "sports feature reporting," and Andrew Weeks, for "best magazine cover."

Herald Publisher Korrie Wenzel said he's pleased with the awards, and sensed some of the work over the last year was worthy of top awards.

"I knew the moment I saw Eric's football photo that it was a winner," said Wenzel, who was at the game. "And Eric's portrait photography last year was, as always, top notch. Meanwhile, Schlossman winning a first-place award isn't much of a surprise, considering his expertise and ability to bring readers the very best in sports reporting."

Altogether, Wenzel said, the Herald did well at what he considers a premier news contest.

"Fifteen awards at the SPJ event really is something," he said, noting that the Herald earned eight awards in the contest in 2022.

Following are all of the Herald's 2023 SPJ awards:

Story of the year: Sam Easter, honorable mention.

Breaking news: Ingrid Harbo, second place.

Feature reporting: Joe Bowen, third place.

Politics/government reporting: Ingrid Harbo, third place.

Columns: Tom Miller, third place.

Sports news reporting: Tom Miller, second place.

Sports news reporting: Brad Schlossman, third place.

Sports feature reporting: Brad Schlossman, first place.

Sports feature reporting: Tom Miller, third place.

Best magazine cover: Andrew Weeks, first place.

Best website: Herald staff, second place.

News photography: Eric Hylden, second place.

Portrait photography: Eric Hylden, first place.

Sports photography: Eric Hylden, first place.

Best use of public records: Jeremy Turley, second place.

