Grand Forks enjoys business boost from hockey tournament

GRAND FORKS — The North Dakota state high school hockey tournament is being played this weekend at Ralph Engelstad Arena, but with a twist.

For the first time since 2006, the boys tournament isn’t paired with the girls state tournament. The girls will play March 2-4 in Minot.

It's still expected to be a big economic impact in Grand Forks this weekend. Julie Rygg, executive director of Visit Greater Grand Forks, said the economic impact will be about $657,000 over the three-day tournament, which finishes Saturday night with the championship game.

While several of the perennial powers are back for the boys tournament, Grand Forks Central lost in a loser-out game in the East Region tournament to end its season. That may be hurting attendance some, but the tournament goes on.

Those involved are excited to have the tournament back in Grand Forks. Scheels Arena of Fargo has been alternating with Ralph Engelstad Arena each year as tournament host. The $100-plus-million REA seats more than 11,000 for hockey. The $25 million Scheels Arena seats about 5,000 for the sport. Both provide a great experience for the players.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The state hockey tournament is an event that generates a lot of economic activity in our community,” said Jody Hodgson, general manager of Ralph Engelstad Arena. “As the host venue for the event, it is a good event for us, but it is certainly not one of our most profitable events, nor should it be.

“We’re very happy to host the event and happy to provide a great life experience for the players, families and community members who support the event and fully realize that it is a youth hockey event and community event at heart.”

Thanks to the eight-team tournament, Grand Forks businesses are receiving a boost this weekend.

Scott Purpur, owner of the Italian Moon, said hockey has been good for business.

“Obviously, when you have the (East Region) in town and the state tournament in town, it just brings in a lot of people and more traffic,” Purpur said. “It just equates to more business.

“I think everybody feels the impact.”

Gerrells Sports Center-Hockey World definitely sees an uptick.

“We as a local business welcome the opportunity to have customers who may not have seen what we have to offer back in their own town,” said Eric Knudson, an owner of Gerrells and Hockey World. “With the state tournament here this year we like to think a good number of the participants – referees included – have been in store at one time or another throughout their youth hockey travels. It’s not unusual to have a team bus show up and have the players spend a little time in the store before their next event.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Erin Zalumskis-Sand shows her support for the Jamestown Blue Jays as they play Red River in the opening round of the state hockey tournament in the Ralph Engelstad Arena Thursday, February 23, 2023. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Gerells-Hockey World has been busy selling hockey-branded clothing, selling sticks and performing emergency skate repair.

Mike Biermaier, Grand Forks Public Schools activities director, says he enjoys working the event as tournament manager. He’s in his first year in Grand Forks after a long career in Thief River Falls.

“Running tournaments of this magnitude is why I wanted to come to Grand Forks,” Biermaier said. “The help and guidance I have received from the REA, Visit Greater Grand Forks and local community members has been outstanding. Grand Forks is proud of this tournament and we opened our doors to the rest of North Dakota so everyone can experience a high-quality tournament.”

And it's not just the state high school tournament that's boosting local businesses. Youth hockey tournaments in general have been good for Greater Grand Forks this year.

"This year has started out very well," Rygg said. "We've had a number of hockey tournaments in January and February and now going into March. Youth activities are very beneficial to communities. They don't only bring the participants but they bring the families with them and all of those people are in our community shopping and staying in hotels and visiting our restaurants.

"Between Grand Forks youth hockey and hockey in East Grand Forks and the North Dakota High School Activities having the state tournament and the EDC here, we've definitely had a number of hockey tournaments that have been very beneficial for the community," Rygg said.

Grand Forks only had one other state high school tournament – girls tennis – this year. The city was scheduled to host state Class A baseball and softball, but renovations to the facilities have pushed it back to another year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hockey has always been the most-anticipated state tournament in Grand Forks.

“We’re thrilled to have it back in Grand Forks and at the Ralph Engelstad Arena. There’s not a better place for hockey,” Rygg said.

Hodgson agrees.

“Giving the hockey community from around the state the opportunity to use the Ralph is certainly consistent with how Mr. Engelstad wanted his gift to benefit the city, region and state,” he said. “The state hockey tournament is an important part of the fabric of life in North Dakota and we’re proud to open our doors and welcome the hockey community to Grand Forks and the Ralph.”

