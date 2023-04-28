99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Grand Forks EDC releases interactive economic indicators dashboard

According to a press release, the EDC regularly collects data on key regional economic indicators that are compiled into a report titled "Economy at a Glance."

Grand Forks Economic Development Corp sign logo
The Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation is located in downtown Grand Forks. (Herald staff photo)
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Today at 1:45 PM

GRAND FORKS — A new interactive economic indicators dashboard has been released by the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation.

According to a press release, the EDC regularly collects data on key regional economic indicators that are compiled into a report titled "Economy at a Glance."

The report includes the unemployment rate, taxable sales and purchases, enplanements at the Grand Forks Regional Airport, building permits, housing sales and more to indicate economic stability in the region.

In the press release Keith Lund, president and CEO of the EDC, said the new dashboard will make the data "instantly accessible to the Grand Forks regional community.”

EDC staff previously compiled the data into a report, which was released once a month in the Top 10 newsletter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Information in the dashboard is displayed in eight different views. The main view showcases an overview of all compiled economic indicators including the Cost-of-Living Index.

The most recent composite score from 2022 quarter-four reported in the dashboard is at 94.00. According to the press release, the composite score means that the average cost of living in Grand Forks is six points below the national average.

While something may cost $1.00 somewhere else in the United States costs on average $0.94 here.

READ MORE GRAND FORKS NEWS

“An important feature of the new dashboard is that the historic data will be easily accessible. You can navigate to the unemployment rate page and select to see the information back to 1990,” said Bridget West, EDC operations specialist. "I am passionate about accurately collecting and reporting data, so we spent several months configuring the economy at a glance dashboard so that it displays information accurately and comprehensibly.”

Another area the dashboard features is housing sales with data being reported from the Grand Forks Area Association of Realtors. The data includes the city of Grand Forks and the vicinity as allocated by the National Association of Realtors, which includes fifteen counties from northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota, according to the press release.

Anyone can view the new dashboard on the EDC's website .

Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Meghan Arbegast grew up in Security-Widefield, Colorado. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from North Dakota State University in Fargo, in 2021.

Arbegast wrote for The Spectrum, NDSU's student newspaper, for three years and was Head News Editor for two years. She was an intern with University Relations her last two semesters of college.

Arbegast covers news pertaining to the city of Grand Forks/East Grand Forks including city hall coverage.

Readers can reach Arbegast at 701-780-1267 or MArbegast@gfherald.com.

Pronouns: She/Her
Languages: English
What To Read Next
042923 Hugos1.jpg
Business
Hugo’s 'pleasantly surprised' by business at store in Fosston, Minnesota
April 28, 2023 01:16 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
042823.N.FF.DEMO
Business
Local high school students get hands-on construction experience at 3rd annual Demo Day
April 27, 2023 06:44 PM
 · 
By  Jay Dahl
inside2.jpg
Business
Small businesses invite all to ‘Shop Across the Prairie’ in rural towns
April 27, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA Men's Hockey 2022: Arizona State v North Dakota OCT 29
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: NCHC discusses the possibility of adding Arizona State
April 27, 2023 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
042923 GFCvets2.jpg
News
Vietnam veterans share experiences, memories with Grand Forks Central students
April 28, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Freschetta Angle Inlet 07.png
Minnesota
Angle Inlet, Minnesota, featured in Freschetta Pizza marketing campaign
April 28, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
War bonnet.png
North Dakota
North Dakota man tried to pawn Native American war bonnet with golden eagle feathers, court docs allege
April 28, 2023 11:50 AM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten