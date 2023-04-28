Grand Forks EDC releases interactive economic indicators dashboard

GRAND FORKS — A new interactive economic indicators dashboard has been released by the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation.

According to a press release, the EDC regularly collects data on key regional economic indicators that are compiled into a report titled "Economy at a Glance."

The report includes the unemployment rate, taxable sales and purchases, enplanements at the Grand Forks Regional Airport, building permits, housing sales and more to indicate economic stability in the region.

In the press release Keith Lund, president and CEO of the EDC, said the new dashboard will make the data "instantly accessible to the Grand Forks regional community.”

EDC staff previously compiled the data into a report, which was released once a month in the Top 10 newsletter.

Information in the dashboard is displayed in eight different views. The main view showcases an overview of all compiled economic indicators including the Cost-of-Living Index.

The most recent composite score from 2022 quarter-four reported in the dashboard is at 94.00. According to the press release, the composite score means that the average cost of living in Grand Forks is six points below the national average.

While something may cost $1.00 somewhere else in the United States costs on average $0.94 here.

“An important feature of the new dashboard is that the historic data will be easily accessible. You can navigate to the unemployment rate page and select to see the information back to 1990,” said Bridget West, EDC operations specialist. "I am passionate about accurately collecting and reporting data, so we spent several months configuring the economy at a glance dashboard so that it displays information accurately and comprehensibly.”

Another area the dashboard features is housing sales with data being reported from the Grand Forks Area Association of Realtors. The data includes the city of Grand Forks and the vicinity as allocated by the National Association of Realtors, which includes fifteen counties from northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota, according to the press release.

Anyone can view the new dashboard on the EDC's website .