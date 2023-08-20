Grand Forks Country Club hits peak, is full for golf memberships

GRAND FORKS — Not only is the Grand Forks Country Club maxed out on golf memberships this year, but the future looks bright, too.

Golf pro Mike Slominski says the course’s junior program has been on an uptick.

“Due to membership increases, we’ve seen junior golf explode,” he said.

That’s because a large group of children play under the umbrella of the 300 golf memberships sold. Many are taking advantage of the junior program. Slominski has seen an increase from 25 juniors eight years ago to 180 this year.

Yes, the Country Club remains strong after serving the region for about 58 years along the banks of the Red River.

Golf isn’t the only show at the Country Club, however. Its outdoor pool, restaurant and banquet area are also popular gathering places. From birthdays to retirement parties and fundraisers to banquets and corporate meetings, the facility hosts a range of events throughout the year. The course also plays host to several charity golf tournaments during the season.

Just last week at the Empire Arts Center tournament hosted by Happy Harry’s, Scott Corbin shot a hole-in-one to win $10,000 and a new car . On Sept. 9-10, the course will host The Golf Center Open, a public tournament to support local charities and help fund projects at the Country Club.

Most often, though, members dot the Country Club landscape, though some don’t even golf. They take advantage of the pool and restaurant with “social memberships,” which number about 85. Combined with the golf memberships, the total number of people under the umbrella is roughly 2,300.

Golf, of course, is the No. 1 attraction.

“We’ve had an increase in the rounds played each of the last four years, whether it’s 5 or 10 percent,” Slominski said.

After a subpar year in 2017, the Country Club revitalized itself in the late 2010s. Then in 2020, it weathered COVID as people wanted to get outside and remain active during the pandemic.

“The golf industry was really impacted by COVID protocols,” said Greg Syrup, Country Club general manager. “People were still looking for something to do, socialize, and after the long North Dakota winters, golf became one of those things that you could do to get outside with people.

“We were gaining momentum. We started a program that allows new members to join for the first year at a discounted rate so they can see if it is right for them.”

Course and facility improvements have helped the Country Club remain a big factor on the local golf scene.

Several tee boxes have been built or refurbished in the last two months. Drain tile has been installed on several holes to ease the effects of heavy rain in the spring, fall and summer. The balcony was expanded a couple of years ago to provide additional outdoor seating.

A new maintenance shop has been built after the old one was lost in a March 2022 fire and a major clubhouse renovation was completed in May 2022 to allow for more events.

Another key to success is the course itself, which is meticulously manicured by the course maintenance department.

“The credit goes to the course superintendent and his team,” Syrup said. “I’ve had people say to me that this is the best they have seen the greens or the course in 25 years.“

The Country Club isn’t standing pat. It plans to continue to improve and change things up. In addition to more infrastructure work, the County Club is looking at maybe adding new recreation opportunities.

Nestled into the rolling terrain along the Red River, with plenty of tree-lined fairways, the Country Club is a 6,854-yard course built in 1964 by architect Robert Bruce Harris.

A driving range and chipping-putting practice areas round out the full golfing experience.

The only other 18-hole course in Grand Forks is the Park District-run King’s Walk. Syrup said the two courses are partners more than rivals. The largest competition they have is a yearly matchup of a group of golfers from each course facing off in a friendly tournament for bragging rights.

“We have a lot of fun with that,” Syrup said.

