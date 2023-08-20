Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 20
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Grand Forks Country Club hits peak, is full for golf memberships

“We’ve had an increase in the rounds played each of the last four years, whether it’s 5 or 10 percent,” club pro says.

08xx23 GFCC1.jpg
Grand Forks Country Club General Manager Greg Syrup, left, and head golf pro Mike Slominski are photographed in the club's renovated lounge on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
By Kevin Fee
Today at 7:24 AM

GRAND FORKS — Not only is the Grand Forks Country Club maxed out on golf memberships this year, but the future looks bright, too.

Read more

Golf pro Mike Slominski says the course’s junior program has been on an uptick.

“Due to membership increases, we’ve seen junior golf explode,” he said.

That’s because a large group of children play under the umbrella of the 300 golf memberships sold. Many are taking advantage of the junior program. Slominski has seen an increase from 25 juniors eight years ago to 180 this year.

Yes, the Country Club remains strong after serving the region for about 58 years along the banks of the Red River.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golf isn’t the only show at the Country Club, however. Its outdoor pool, restaurant and banquet area are also popular gathering places. From birthdays to retirement parties and fundraisers to banquets and corporate meetings, the facility hosts a range of events throughout the year. The course also plays host to several charity golf tournaments during the season.

Just last week at the Empire Arts Center tournament hosted by Happy Harry’s, Scott Corbin shot a hole-in-one to win $10,000 and a new car . On Sept. 9-10, the course will host The Golf Center Open, a public tournament to support local charities and help fund projects at the Country Club.

Most often, though, members dot the Country Club landscape, though some don’t even golf. They take advantage of the pool and restaurant with “social memberships,” which number about 85. Combined with the golf memberships, the total number of people under the umbrella is roughly 2,300.

Golf, of course, is the No. 1 attraction.

“We’ve had an increase in the rounds played each of the last four years, whether it’s 5 or 10 percent,” Slominski said.

08xx23 GFCC3.jpg
Collin Cannon, course superintendent at Grand Forks Country Club, sharpens a reel on an automated machine Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

After a subpar year in 2017, the Country Club revitalized itself in the late 2010s. Then in 2020, it weathered COVID as people wanted to get outside and remain active during the pandemic.

“The golf industry was really impacted by COVID protocols,” said Greg Syrup, Country Club general manager. “People were still looking for something to do, socialize, and after the long North Dakota winters, golf became one of those things that you could do to get outside with people.

“We were gaining momentum. We started a program that allows new members to join for the first year at a discounted rate so they can see if it is right for them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Course and facility improvements have helped the Country Club remain a big factor on the local golf scene.

Several tee boxes have been built or refurbished in the last two months. Drain tile has been installed on several holes to ease the effects of heavy rain in the spring, fall and summer. The balcony was expanded a couple of years ago to provide additional outdoor seating.

A new maintenance shop has been built after the old one was lost in a March 2022 fire and a major clubhouse renovation was completed in May 2022 to allow for more events.

Another key to success is the course itself, which is meticulously manicured by the course maintenance department.

“The credit goes to the course superintendent and his team,” Syrup said. “I’ve had people say to me that this is the best they have seen the greens or the course in 25 years.“

The Country Club isn’t standing pat. It plans to continue to improve and change things up. In addition to more infrastructure work, the County Club is looking at maybe adding new recreation opportunities.

Nestled into the rolling terrain along the Red River, with plenty of tree-lined fairways, the Country Club is a 6,854-yard course built in 1964 by architect Robert Bruce Harris.

A driving range and chipping-putting practice areas round out the full golfing experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The only other 18-hole course in Grand Forks is the Park District-run King’s Walk. Syrup said the two courses are partners more than rivals. The largest competition they have is a yearly matchup of a group of golfers from each course facing off in a friendly tournament for bragging rights.

“We have a lot of fun with that,” Syrup said.

Country Club membership in recent years:

  • 2018: golf, 65; social, 38.
  • 2019: golf, 147; social, 42.
  • 2020: golf, 199; social, 65.
  • 2021: golf, 281; social, 81.
  • 2022: golf, 288; social, 72
  • 2023: golf, 300; social, 85.
By Kevin Fee
Kevin Fee is a freelance reporter for the Herald.
What To Read Next
UrineTests940.jpg
Minnesota
Even with marijuana legalization, many workers are still subject to employment THC testing
21h ago
 · 
By  Peter Callaghan / MinnPost
2023 FMWF Midwest Cybersecurity and Technology Summit graphic
Business
Live Thursday at 8 a.m.: Midwest Cybersecurity and Technology Summit​
3d ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
ezgif.com-video-to-gif.gif
Minnesota
Otter Tail Power's new solar farm one of largest in Minnesota
3d ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kadon walleye extended for web.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: East Grand Forks teen lands 31.5-inch walleye on Red Lake River
5d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Local Scoreboard
Prep
Saturday's local scoreboard for Aug. 20
2h ago
 · 
By  Herald Staff Report
fargopractice
North Dakota
Fargo looks to keep historic run alive at Little League World Series
10h ago
 · 
By  Matt Henson
Summit Carbon Solution logo
North Dakota
Summit Carbon Solutions asks North Dakota to reconsider pipeline route denial, seeks new path around Bismarck
18h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Beach