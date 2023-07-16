Grand Forks CherryBerry set to close Sunday

GRAND FORKS — The CherryBerry on 32nd Avenue South in Grand Forks is closing on Sunday after unsuccessful rent negotiations.

According to employee Chelsey Johnson, the CherryBerry has been open for about 13 years. The reason for the closing is due to unsuccessful conversations over rent and leasing. The business has also struggled to bring in customers.

The owner was not available for comment.

CherryBerry has attempted to use discounts and deals on certain days to bring in more business, but Johnson says many customers don’t know of them until they’re in the store.

In Johnson’s opinion, though she’s saddened by the closure she understands the business side of it.

“... When I think about it, it’s just business,” she said. “At the end of the day, I’m like, ‘well, it makes sense that we have to close.’”

To all the loyal customers who regularly came into CherryBerry, Johnson said, “thank you for coming in. It means a lot and to see their faces and to see the kids are happy when they leave the store. … There have been days where it’s so bad, and then we’ll get a big group of kids and their parents, and it’s amazing, because all it takes is a few kids, a few parents, just to walk in and [brighten] up the place.”

CherryBerry will operate under normal business hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.