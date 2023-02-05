Grand Forks' Becca Cruger named to national 40 under 40 list

GRAND FORKS — A leader at the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation has been named to a national 40 under 40 list.

Becca Cruger, director of workforce development at the EDC, is a recipient of the 2023 Economic Development 40 Under 40 award, according to a press release from the Grand Forks organization. The biennial award recognizes “rising stars” under 40 years old in the economic development industry, the release noted.

The awardees were judged based on their leadership skills, and commitment to uplifting diverse voices and perspectives to build inclusive, forward-thinking communities as the economic development industry has navigated the challenges of the last few years.

“The Grand Forks region is fortunate to have Becca as a workforce and economic development leader,” Keith Lund, EDC president and CEO, said in a statement. “She is passionate about serving the community personally and professionally. The 40 Under 40 in Economic Development award is a great way to recognize her tireless work promoting and giving back to Grand Forks.”

Cruger started with the EDC in 2017 and has been recognized with other awards over the years. She was recently appointed by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, to serve on the ND Workforce Development Council and she was recognized as a top 40-under-40 professional in a three-state region in 2021. She has helped build an award-winning talent attraction initiative: Greater Grand Forks: Way Cooler Than You Think!

According to the press release, the awards program is “hosted by Development Counsellors International (DCI), a New York-based integrated marketing firm that works with economic development and travel organizations around the globe, and Jorgenson Consulting, a leading national executive search firm serving organizations in non-profit, economic, and community development industries.”

“These 40 rising stars are contributing their creativity, dedication, and leadership to make a tremendous impact in their communities and our industry as a whole, and I so look forward to what lies ahead in their careers,” said Julie Curtin, president of DCI’s economic development practice.