Grand Forks-based Brady Martz & Associates receives Top 100 designation in national ranking

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks company has been named one of the "Top 100 Firms" of 2023, according to rankings from INSIDE Public Accounting.

Brady Martz & Associates announced the recognition earlier this week.

“Being ranked among the top 100 accounting firms in the country by IPA is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of each member of our team,” Brady Martz & Associates President Todd Van Dusen said in the release.

According to the release sent to the media, Brady Martz & Associates was founded in 1927 and has seven offices in North Dakota and Minnesota, with its headquarters located in Grand Forks. After acquiring the Woldman Group, the company has plans to move into South Dakota in October. Brady Martz offers advisory, audit and assurance, and tax services to clients in a variety of industries, according to its release.

“Our team of skilled professionals strives to anticipate our clients' needs and provide proactive guidance, enabling them to make informed decisions with confidence," Van Dusen said. "The accounting industry is constantly evolving, and we remain committed to staying ahead of the curve.”

No other North Dakota firm made it into the INSIDE Public Accounting Top 100 list, and no firms from South Dakota were included. Only two from Minnesota made it, but none from the immediate region.

Only one other North Dakota firm even made the Top 500. That was Widmer Roel PC of Fargo, which ranks No. 469.

Brady Martz & Associates' official ranking was No. 95.

INSIDE Public Accounting annually ranks the 500 largest public accounting firms in the U.S. based on net revenues. Deloitte, of New York, ranks No. 1 on this year's list, with net revenue of $27.9 billion. Brady Martz & Associates' net revenue was listed as $54.3 million.

According to the release sent to the media, "in addition to the criteria of U.S. net revenue, rankings are compiled by analyzing responses to IPA’s annual practice management survey. This is IPA’s 33rd annual ranking of the largest accounting firms in the nation."

The complete list of “Top 100 Firms” can be found at insidepublicaccounting.com/top-firms/ipa-500/ .