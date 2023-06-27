Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Grand Forks AMC to close for good on Thursday

The theater, which has operated in Grand Forks for nearly 30 years, will not renew its lease.

4154786+GFH Brief.jpg
Herald news graphic
By Delaney Otto
Today at 5:30 PM

GRAND FORKS — After nearly 30 years of operation, the AMC Classic 10 theater in Grand Forks is closing this week.

The building, which opened in 1994, will shut its doors on Thursday for the last time. Theater manager James Flores said AMC is not renewing its lease on the building. The theater will operate under normal hours and, once it is closed, employees will start cleaning and moving things out.

Flores, who has worked at the theater for five years, said he met his fiance while working at the theater and is “not too happy” to see it close.

“It was a pretty good job for me,” he said.

He recalled the hectic time the theater faced with the release of "Avengers: Endgame." Staff members were given designated areas to focus on and it was the first time Flores had seen showings sell out. Flores remembered the heat of the crowds made the building so warm he saw moisture form on the walls.

“Theaters were packed to the brim most showings,” he said. “Everybody was running around cleaning theaters, serving popcorn.”

As for what he has to say to long-time customers, Flores wants to thank them for coming to the theater and for their loyalty. He will also be watching to see what happens to the building once it closes its doors.

“I’m as curious and interested as everybody else on what’s going to happen,” he said.

With the AMC theater closing, River Cinema 15 in East Grand Forks will be the only movie theater available in the area.

Otto is a recent University of North Dakota graduate and intern at the Herald.
