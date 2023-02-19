Grand Forks' Albatross indoor golf facility back up and running after flood damage

GRAND FORKS — Albatross has recovered and reopened after a water sprinkler broke in the facility in the Columbia Mall at the end of January.

“We had a sprinkler head burst and flood us out,” said Andrew Krauseneck, owner.

Krauseneck received a call after 5 a.m. on Jan. 31 to tell him about the flooding. On his way to the business, he wasn’t sure if a fire activated the sprinkler. When he arrived, he found flood damage but no fire. The cause was a frozen head pipe.

“That was fortunate,” he said.

The water reached seven of Albatross’ eight golf simulators, carpet and trim work.

The indoor golf center added two simulators to its business in fall 2021 and continues to grow. It added two more simulators in the winter to reach eight. The business originally opened in 2012 near the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

“This is peak season,” Krauseneck said. “Every year we are turning people away because we’re booked. We have a lot more space now. I didn’t have a long-term agreement in place at the former building because I knew I wanted to expand and do more things. I’m hoping the eight simulators can accommodate demand.”

Reaction from clientele was good during the closure.

“I'm so fortunate to have such a supportive and kind group that has come to love Albatross,” he said. “This is why I still love doing this day to day, 11 years later. I've told the many people who have reached out that the biggest help we can have right now is spreading the good word about Albatross.”

Krauseneck said the business plans to add a firearm simulator soon.

“We've done tons of research over the past four years, and have now decided that we'll be investing in the process of getting into high-end firearm simulation, in addition to our top-of-the- line golf simulation. I hope to get this added in the next few months, before we hit summer, but this event may delay that some.”

In the meantime, Krauseneck kept golf simulator league players updated on the recovery process.

“We just needed them all to know that we have plenty of time for a full session of league, have room for tournaments and parties and plenty of indoor golf time before we get outside on the real grass,” he said. “Also, as many people know, with our new location change last year, now we have summer availability, so we'd be happy to book folks for summer.”