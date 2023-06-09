99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Grafton's Unity Medical Center makes Modern Healthcare list of best places to work for second year

IMG_5839.JPEG
Unity Medical Center staff pose for a photo in front of the Unity Medical Center building in Grafton, North Dakota.
Contributed / Unity Medical Center
GRAFTON, N.D. — For a second year, Unity Medical Center in Grafton, North Dakota, has been named on Modern Healthcare’s list of Best Places to Work in Healthcare.

The award program “recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry on a national level,” according to the Modern Healthcare website. Modern Healthcare is a leading healthcare business and policy news publication. According to its website, the magazine is ranked first in readership among healthcare executives.

Having Unity Medical Center named on the list for a second year in a row was rewarding, CEO Alan O'Neil said.

“It was not only rewarding, but confirming, because there are organizations that make the list one year and then for whatever reason, don’t repeat,” O'Neil said.

Dr Puffer GPX.jpg
Health
The power of play and movement to improve our mental health
🔉 Host Brian Piatt and psychologist Dr. Anastasia Ristau discuss how movement can help you maneuver your mind.
June 06, 2023 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Bryan Piatt
Minnesota
Mayo Clinic announces 'historic' investment in redeveloping downtown Rochester
June 05, 2023 12:04 PM
North Dakota
North Dakota reminds Medicaid recipients to renew coverage
June 05, 2023 11:32 AM
North Dakota
More people living to 100 in North Dakota, Minnesota
June 03, 2023 07:00 AM

The application process to be on the list includes employer questionnaires and employee surveys. The anonymous employee surveys allow employees to really share how they feel about working at the organization, said O'Neil.

“We have no buffer or filter on what our employees say, so it’s kind of like throwing the hood open on a car and checking to see what’s going on in the engine, so to speak,” O'Neil said.

Mary LaHaise, VP of ancillary services at Unity Medical Center, says everybody working at Unity Medical Center shares a common goal.

“I think everybody here, no matter what department we work in, has patients first,” LaHaise said. “The patients are the most important thing.”

The medical center has grown in recent years. In 2021, the organization opened a multi-million-dollar hospital addition. To match growing patient volumes, the organization has added 60 to 70 new employees in the last few years, O'Neil said.

Unity Medical Center will find out where it ranks on the list at the 2023 Best Places to Work Awards Gala in Chicago on Sept. 28. Last year, the medical center found out it was ranked as the seventh best critical access hospital out of around 1,200 in the country, O'Neil said.

Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Ingrid Harbo joined the Grand Forks Herald in September 2021.

Harbo covers Grand Forks region news, and also writes about business in Grand Forks and the surrounding area.

Readers can reach Harbo at 701-780-1124 or iharbo@gfherald.com. Follow her on Twitter @ingridaharbo.
