Golf lines change for 2023 as most manufacturers have a new release of clubs

GRAND FORKS — The good news for local golfers is most major manufacturers have new clubs for 2023.

Callaway has a new line out called Paradym. Ping has the G430. Titleist has the TSR. TaylorMade has the Stealth 2.

But unless they are using a few indoor facilities in Grand Forks, golfers will have to wait until the abundant snow leaves the Red River Valley.

The Golf Center in Grand Forks has the new equipment, but it prides itself on club fitting, which the shop does for free.

“We’ll fit you, and you decide after seeing results whether it’s time for new equipment,” said Nate Bertram, an associate and lead fitter at The Golf Center.

“We want them to see what we can do. We have the newest in technology to fit you. I use about three utensils that you’re not going to find anywhere that get the numbers needed to put you in exactly the right product – to find your perfect height, to find the perfect distance and just a greater consistency overall.”

Bertram said club fitting is essential for golfers.

“The fitting process has become so much better,” he said. “Everybody is going to fitting because if you don’t do it, you’re seriously getting cheated.”

Both Scheels in Grand Forks and The Golf Center say nearly every manufacturer has come out with a different line of clubs this year.

Tim Conneran, assistant store leader at Scheels, oversees the golf department. Scheels also does free club fittings.

Conneran says TaylorMade, Callaway, Ping and Titleist all have new lines at Scheels.

“Before the year, there’s been hype about each of them,” he said.

Conneran said golf apparel has some different selections, too, with new styles and colors. Among the manufacturers are Travis Mathew and Bad Birdie.

“We’re excited for golf,” he said. “The game of golf has grown over the last several years. We’re just hoping to get the courses open and hoping for an early spring.

“There have been a lot more new golfers to the game ever since COVID happened. It was one of the few sports that you could play outside of being in a team or a group setting. People picked up the game.”

Another area that technology changed is with the personal launch monitor, Bertram said.

“It’s basically the same type of monitor to fit you, but it’s something you can bring out to the range to actually see what your ball is doing,” he said. “It’s a game-changer, having analytics while practicing.”

Golfers can receive feedback on spin rate and movement when using a launch monitor.

“You wouldn’t use it while you're playing golf,” Bertram said. “You would use it on the range.”

Golf balls continue to be upgraded as well. For instance, the Titleist Prov V1 has a more durable cover that provides less spin off the driver and more spin around the green. Golf balls continue to go farther and feel better.

Golf balls have advanced to where golfers are hitting about a yard better distance every year. Some USGA/R&R events might use a “Model Local Ball” for elite competitions This would require players to use golf balls that are tested under more restrictive conditions.

Bertram said there are also a lot of new designs in golf bags. There is a wide range of colors and designs, as well as innovative features that make them more user friendly, features such as smart straps and zipperless pockets.