Farm machinery inventory tight in Grand Forks region

GRAND FORKS – Inventories and supply are tight in the local farm machinery world. With demand in place, local dealers remain optimistic about 2023.

“Inventory is going to be tight again this year, both with Case IH and the short lines we’re dealing with,” said Kevin Nelson, general manager of Titan Machinery in Grand Forks and Northwood.

“A lot of orders are going to come late or they won’t come at all.”

Nelson said supply-chain issues and worker shortages and high equipment demands have contributed to low inventory. Receiving parts has been difficult, too.

“That’s starting to alleviate some,” he said. “There are back orders on parts. We will see as we get into the season how that is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelson said inventory is basically nonexistent at the Grand Forks and Northwood locations. He had just a couple of four-wheel-drive farm tractors on the lot the other day.

“Out here in Northwood, and Grand Forks both, our inventories are quite small compared to what they’ve been in the past,” he said. “If we get any kind of good trade, it’s sold almost right away.”

History shows that inventory of combines loosens up over the year. On a recent day, Titan had just one used combine available for sale in Northwood and none in Grand Forks.

There is a reason for the shortage. Once a farmer does purchase a combine or tractor, they wait until the new product is in until they let go of their current piece.

Nelson remains hopeful.

“I think that falls the same way as the farmers,” he said. “They’re the most optimistic bunch of people that I know, to put seed in the ground, hope for a good crop and make a living that way.

“We felt much this way last year, and it turned out to be a fairly good year.”

He said he hopes inventory will open up by the fourth quarter of 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a demand out there,” he said. “There are things farmers want to buy, but our inventories are tight.”

Joe Breidenbach, director of sales at True North, a regional John Deere dealer, agreed that demand has been strong.

“We have been in a high-demand, low-inventory environment like a lot of different industries,” he said. “The supply side is showing signs of improving.”

He said no farmers are left in a pinch. They keep their piece of equipment until the new equipment arrives.

“Parts availability has improved dramatically,” he said. “I’m not saying there’s no opportunities for a back order, but less of a problem than we had been dealing with.”

He said row-crop tractors, four-wheel-drive tractors and sprayers are in high demand. Used combines are also a surprisingly hot item.

“That is not common for this time of year,” he said.

Across eight locations around the Red River Valley including Grand Forks, True North has about 46 used combines for sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like Nelson, Breidenbach said he continues to be thankful for risk-taking farmers.

“The amount of risk that they put on the table every year, that I think a lot of non-ag public doesn’t understand, is tremendous.”