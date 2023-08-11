Epitome Energy soybean plant construction likely to move to 2024

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Epitome Energy likely will not break ground on its proposed soybean crush plant in Grand Forks in fall 2023, as its CEO previously had expected .

Instead, the company likely will begin construction on the plant in spring 2024, said Todd Feland, Grand Forks city administrator. Dennis Egan, Epitome Energy CEO, still is working to secure equity for the plant and obtaining air permits from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, Feland said.

Egan, Epitome Energy founder and CEO, in December 2022 announced that he was changing a plan to build the $418 million plant in Crookston, Minnesota, and would, instead, build it on an undeveloped site slightly north of Grand Forks. The Grand Forks site has access to rail, highways and other necessary infrastructure.

Egan, a former Red Wing, Minnesota, mayor, cited a lengthy process to obtain permits from the state of Minnesota as the reason he decided to change the plant’s location from Crookston to Grand Forks.

Shortly after he made the announcement in December, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said it had expected to issue Epitome Energy a permit in February 2023 so plant construction could begin in spring 2023. Egan told the Grand Forks Herald that he wasn’t aware of that timeline.

Epitome Energy in March received a $250,000 grant from the North Dakota Agricultural Products Utilization Commission to use toward construction of the plant.

When Agweek reached out to Egan’s public relations firm in August 2023 with questions about the status of the plant, including whether he still expected the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality Division of Air Quality to approve the air permits this month, he declined to answer.

Egan also declined to answer questions about the amount of equity that had been raised, who its investors are, when construction is expected to begin on the plant, and when it will submit a development agreement to the Grand Forks City Council.

“We appreciate your interest in following Epitome Energy, but Dennis would prefer to wait before participating in a story,” an Aug. 8, 2023, email from Todd Stone, managing director of Rapp Strategies Inc., a Minneapolis public relations firm, said. “Let me see how things play out over the next 8 to 10 weeks, then I’ll be in touch.”

The email indicates that Egan appears to be waiting for some of “the particulars” on the project to be clearer before publicly commenting on the plant project, Feland said.

“We continue to have a positive mindset that it will happen,” he said.

The city of Grand Forks continues to work with Egan on the infrastructure details and has sent Epitome Energy a draft development agreement, which Egan will edit, Feland said.

He anticipates that the development agreement will begin to move forward through the Grand Forks City Council in the August/September time frame, he said.

Egan keeps in contact with the city of Grand Forks and attended a July 5, 2023, Grand Forks City Council meeting via Zoom, Feland said.

The Grand Forks City Council at that meeting, unanimously approved a 15-year, 83% Payment in Lieu of Taxes or PILOT agreement.

Two other soybean crush plants are under construction in North Dakota. Green Bison Soy Processing , a joint venture between Archer Daniels Midland and Marathon Petroleum, is expected to start processing this harvest season at Spiritwood. North Dakota Soybean Processors is building a plant in Casselton that is expected to be running in 2024.

Red River Biorefinery remains closed

Feland also has been in contact with representatives of Red River Biorefinery , a plant in west Grand Forks that was built to turn agricultural waste, such as sugarbeet tailings, into products including fuel grade ethanol, animal feed and renewable natural gas, he said.

The plant, which opened in the spring of 2020, closed in April 2022. During its short time running, the plant was beset by environmental violations. During the summer of 2022 American Crystal Sugar terminated its contract with Red River Biorefinery for reasons of default.

Red River Biorefinery in Grand Forks, North Dakota, has been closed since April 2022. This photo was taken Sept. 4, 2022. Ann Bailey / Agweek

“We are in contact with Red River Biorefinery on an ongoing basis and last update I had is that they are intending to make capital improvements in the near term on the current facility and we are working with them regarding industrial pretreatment permitting,” Feland said.

An email from Agweek to Keshav Rajpal, a senior official overseeing Red River Biorefinery, seeking an update on the plant was not answered.

Feland said his staff has been in contact with Rajpal within the past two months.