East Grand Forks' River Cinema riding surge brought on by 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' and renovations

EAST GRAND FORKS — Penny Stai lives in the theater industry. The River Cinema 15 in East Grand Forks is always close to her, both physically and mentally.

“I actually live in the building,” she said. “I live in the theater. My apartment is right outside the door of theater 1. I am very dedicated to this. I’m a working owner.”

Her proximity to the theater has come in handy in the recent weeks. It’s been a busy place. With the recent openings of national blockbuster movies "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," ticket sales have spiked.

"We’re probably running about three times the volume that we normally do,” Stai said. “We haven’t been this busy since April of 2019. It has been fantastic. 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' did a huge push for the theaters with the marketing campaign, everything.

“We’re very grateful for that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lines have slowed some since the July 21 release of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer." The first few days of showings were ones to remember at the Grand Cities' only active theater — River Cinema has been alone in the business since the closure earlier this summer of the AMC theater in Grand Forks.

According to a recent report by ABC, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" helped one national theater chain achieve its best week ever over the company's 103-year history.

In East Grand Forks, "Barbie" even has brought out pink attire for movie-goers.

"There’s been a sea of pink out (in the lobby),” Stai said. “There’s been pink feathers, pink scarves. Everyone is dressing up; they’re coming in with whole families wearing pink and pink shoes and pink dresses. That is what the movies are all about — dress up and have fun.”

Stai and her brother, Brian Moore, bought the theater in Crookston and River Cinema 15 from their parents in January 2020. A lot has changed at the East Grand Forks location since the siblings took over.

They now have a movie-themed bar and grill called The Shire. In addition to food and drink, memorabilia from past movies is displayed on the walls, from action figures to posters, along with old-time equipment once used to show movies.

East Grand Forks has four new laser projectors, too, and it’s renovating 10 of the 15 movie auditoriums. More luxury recliner seats are being added during the renovation, along with new flooring and lighting.

“We have updated our security cameras, all of our tills,” Stai said. “We’re constantly upgrading to stay fresh and new. It was a really rundown mall at one time and now we have given it a face lift from pretty much front to back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, there are some things Stai can’t control, such as labor disputes within the film industry, which are now mostly focused on strikes of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA.

“There are peaks and lows. There always have been,” said Stai, who’s been in the business for 42 years. “Right now we’re on a climb and I’m so excited about it. There will be movies that get pushed back, and we saw a lot of that with COVID.

“The actor strike will be hit and miss, depending on how long it goes on. I just need movies. And we’re a multiplex; I can’t have just one. I need one or two a week, not one a month. We need product for all ages.”