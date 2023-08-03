Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

East Grand Forks' River Cinema riding surge brought on by 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' and renovations

The first few days of showings were ones to remember at the Grand Cities' only active theater.

080323 RiverCinema1.jpg
Movie-goers, including (right to left) Jayme Trenbeath, Melissa Oster, Jocy Oster and Vaya Trenbeath, attend a showing of "Barbie" Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at River Cinema in East Grand Forks.
Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald
By Kevin Fee
Today at 7:00 AM

EAST GRAND FORKS — Penny Stai lives in the theater industry. The River Cinema 15 in East Grand Forks is always close to her, both physically and mentally.

“I actually live in the building,” she said. “I live in the theater. My apartment is right outside the door of theater 1. I am very dedicated to this. I’m a working owner.”

Her proximity to the theater has come in handy in the recent weeks. It’s been a busy place. With the recent openings of national blockbuster movies "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," ticket sales have spiked.

"We’re probably running about three times the volume that we normally do,” Stai said. “We haven’t been this busy since April of 2019. It has been fantastic. 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' did a huge push for the theaters with the marketing campaign, everything.

“We’re very grateful for that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lines have slowed some since the July 21 release of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer." The first few days of showings were ones to remember at the Grand Cities' only active theater — River Cinema has been alone in the business since the closure earlier this summer of the AMC theater in Grand Forks.

According to a recent report by ABC, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" helped one national theater chain achieve its best week ever over the company's 103-year history.

In East Grand Forks, "Barbie" even has brought out pink attire for movie-goers.

"There’s been a sea of pink out (in the lobby),” Stai said. “There’s been pink feathers, pink scarves. Everyone is dressing up; they’re coming in with whole families wearing pink and pink shoes and pink dresses. That is what the movies are all about — dress up and have fun.”

Stai and her brother, Brian Moore, bought the theater in Crookston and River Cinema 15 from their parents in January 2020. A lot has changed at the East Grand Forks location since the siblings took over.

They now have a movie-themed bar and grill called The Shire. In addition to food and drink, memorabilia from past movies is displayed on the walls, from action figures to posters, along with old-time equipment once used to show movies.

East Grand Forks has four new laser projectors, too, and it’s renovating 10 of the 15 movie auditoriums. More luxury recliner seats are being added during the renovation, along with new flooring and lighting.

“We have updated our security cameras, all of our tills,” Stai said. “We’re constantly upgrading to stay fresh and new. It was a really rundown mall at one time and now we have given it a face lift from pretty much front to back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, there are some things Stai can’t control, such as labor disputes within the film industry, which are now mostly focused on strikes of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA.

“There are peaks and lows. There always have been,” said Stai, who’s been in the business for 42 years. “Right now we’re on a climb and I’m so excited about it. There will be movies that get pushed back, and we saw a lot of that with COVID.

“The actor strike will be hit and miss, depending on how long it goes on. I just need movies. And we’re a multiplex; I can’t have just one. I need one or two a week, not one a month. We need product for all ages.”

080323 RiverCinema2.jpg
River Cinema's general manager Penny Stai has been in the movie theater business for 40 years.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

By Kevin Fee
Kevin Fee is a freelance reporter for the Herald.
What To Read Next
IMG_6431 (2).JPG
Minnesota
For climate-smart ag policy, data is key, USDA undersecretary says
1d ago
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
2482521+Turtle-Mountain-flag.jpg
Business
Turtle Mountain Reservation region in north-central North Dakota foresees economic growth
2d ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
BIZ-WRK-NEURODIVERGENT-MINN-MS
Business
With more neurodivergent or disabled workers, Minnesota employers add support
5d ago
 · 
By  Burl Gilyard / Star Tribune
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Sign surrounded by flowers at University Park
Arts and Entertainment
Grand Forks to host state horticultural society's 100th annual conference
16h ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
080223 Bledsoe.jpg
College
Travis Bledsoe's passion for women's basketball led him back to UND
1d ago
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
113022.S.FF.Moorhead.Lindberg
Members Only
UND Hockey
20 names to watch with college hockey's recruiting season opening
Jul 21
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
B and T Ground Break-1.jpg
Local
Benson and Turner Foods starts construction on meat processing plant
28m ago
 · 
By  Delaney Otto