East Grand Forks fire extinguisher business is a family affair

EAST GRAND FORKS — Kevin Boushee fought fires for 25 years. Now he’s trying to prevent them.

When the East Grand Forks firefighter retired nearly two years ago, he agreed with his wife that he was too young to retire. So he started Extinguisher Guys, a locally owned business that deals with anything involving fire extinguishers.

Last summer Boushee went to Illinois to learn the business, train, become a certified technician and buy a custom trailer that allows him to work remotely at the site of businesses. He and his son, Bennett, are both certified technicians.

The family business also includes a daughter and a nephew.

“As the assistant chief for several years, I did most of the company inspections,” Boushee said. “One of the main things I found was extinguishers were outdated or not in service.”

Boushee said business has been OK. Companies must have their extinguishers touched once a year by a certified technician. So he’s waiting on several spots in which the clock is expiring on the extinguishers.

“It’s kind of a niche in town,” Boushee said. “We do them on-site. We do them in the parking lot in our trailer that’s set up to do all the servicing.”

When he was a firefighter, Boushee often was asked by the public, ‘who does extinguishers in this town, and who services them?’ ”

Boushee wasn’t exactly sure, so his reply was the “extinguisher guys” — hence the business name.

“Our strength in our business is reliability and doing it right on-site,” he said.

When he’s not working on extinguishers, he pounds the pavement.

“It’s basically walking in and selling myself and my services,” he said. “My goal is to add trailers as the company expands, go into regions and have different trailers in different areas.”

He’s drawing on training and his experience at the fire department to know exactly where extinguishers should be in a building and how far apart.

“There’s a big need for this,” Boushee said. “I wanted my family involved to start out.”

Kevin Boushee started Extinguisher Guys, based in East Grand Forks, for inspection, maintenance and sales of fire extinguishers. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald<br/>

Boushee also had a small trucking business back in the day, for about five years.

“This is more in my comfort zone with the extinguishers here,” he said.

He hasn’t forgotten about his fire guys.

“I go there every morning for coffee,” he said.

Then he pounds the pavement or installs or repairs extinguishers.

“With fire extinguishers you don’t get a second chance,” Boushee said. “The beauty of it is I just hook it up to the truck and I’m gone.”

