Business

East Grand Forks construction worker Roger Smith has 'stood the test of time'

Smith, with more than four decades at R.J. Zavoral and Sons, is 'very unique,' the company's vice president says.

Roger Smith, shown here in May 2023, has worked for 41 years as a heavy equipment operator for R.J. Zavoral and Sons of East Grand Forks.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Sam Easter
By Sam Easter
Today at 6:57 AM

GRAND FORKS – Roger Smith has been a heavy equipment operator with R.J. Zavoral and Sons for so long that he remembers the days, as one of his bosses puts it, of being an “iron man” — riding atop a hulking machine without the modern comforts of a glass-paneled cab, exposed to the dirt and the whine of the engine.

Longtime heavy equipment operator Roger Smith, left, shares a laugh with Dave Zavoral of R.J. Zavoral and Sons Friday, May 26, 2023, at a jobsite in south Grand Forks. Smith has worked for the Zavorals for 41 years.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

And in those days, there was plenty of dirt. He remembers now that he’d go home after an especially hard day’s work, look in the mirror, “and all you could see was your eyeballs.” He’d be so filthy that he could practically comb the dirt out of his hair.

“We used to backfill around houses with those little scrapers,” he said, referring to the earth-mover he drove. “But if we were on a road job, and the wind was blowing, it was a killer. Because you usually ate most of the guy’s dust from in front of you.”

But he loved being part of it. It’s kept him coming back in the morning for four decades, across generations of management at R.J. Zavoral and Sons — a remarkable amount of time for a worker in his position.

“As a kid, you’d see this equipment, and you’d always have that desire to run it. To start out that young and to be able to do the things I got to do was like a big sandbox that you’re playing in all the time.”

Smith is 61 now, a nearly lifelong East Grand Forks resident — with a wife, five children and 13 grandchildren. But his first work for the company began at age 15 – cleaning debris from construction sites for a summer and filling up water tanks, as he remembers it. He took on more work for R.J. Zavoral and Sons in the years after high school. Much of his career has been as an equipment operator.

There was a moment when Smith considered a different path. He’s taken time to be a coach for his young children, and at one point, he said, he was within 15 credits of an education degree. But student teaching would have taken too much time away from work — a luxury his young family didn’t have.

Smith and his wife, Lisa, have found a corner of happiness that’s lasted them for decades, with him at a construction site and her running an at-home day care (one that now includes five of their own grandchildren).

“He's referred to as ‘Papa’ by all the daycare kids, and they love them,” Lisa Smith said. “And he's kind of like an extra kid in the daycare because he doesn't always follow the rules, either.”

Smith’s career is mostly behind him, but he still has a few years in the job. There’s a unique pleasure to construction work, R.J. Zavoral and Sons Vice President Dave Zavoral said, in revisiting old projects. It reminds workers of who they were in that moment — the daily rhythms of the job, the challenges of the work, and even the off-the-clock moments that were unfolding at the time.

“You can experience the joy and all the circumstances that were going on in that time of your life,” Zavoral said. “Roger gets to experience that all over the different counties and the region.”

Careers like Smith's often don't last four decades, Zavoral said.

"It's very unique. In the generation that Roger grew up in, construction was a very hands-on, blue-collar type of work where bodies would tend to fail over time if you didn't take care of yourself," Zavoral said. "And Roger has stood the test of time, which is a tribute to him, who he is as an individual and also the advances of the equipment that he has operated throughout the years."

Zavoral listed Smith’s accomplishments: flood prevention works from Roseau to Fargo, and “almost every levee in East Grand Forks,” plus more across the river.

“Every small town between here and Pembina and every small town between here and Fargo, Roger has left his signature in those communities as well, especially when it comes to flood control,” Zavoral said. “Ring dikes, ditching, anything excavation related, He's been a big part of it.”

And over such a long career, Smith has seen big changes in the business. Not just in the machines, but in the organization and the management of a construction site.

“You knew it was time to quit when somebody showed up to give you a ride home,” Zavoral said. Cell phones keep crews stitched to management; pin-drops on a virtual map, shared easily via text, help guide to the next job. “To think back to what we think now is prehistoric times, 40 years ago, was like, how did they even get anything done?”

For Smith, the end of a long career is coming soon. He sees people younger than him retiring, and he’s starting to think of spending more time with his family.

“I have been trying to take more time off to spend with all those 13 grandchildren,” he said. For a moment, he hesitates, trying to count how many campers his extended family owns. There’s a strong sense of the bigness and the closeness, all of them at the lake together.

“A lot of the time,” he said, “we're all there.”

Unique workers

Do you know a Grand Forks-area worker whose career is unique? To be considered for a possible story in the Herald, send tips (including a short explanation or biography) to letters@gfherald.com. Please write "Unique worker" in the subject line.

Sam Easter is a freelance reporter who has been a regular contributor to the Herald since 2019. He covers a variety of topics, including government and politics.

In 2015, he joined the Herald’s staff as City Hall reporter, covering North Dakota politics at all levels and conducting Herald investigations through early 2018, when he began his freelancing career.

Easter can be reached at samkweaster@gmail.com or via Twitter via @samkweaster.
