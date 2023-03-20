Dry fall, moderate winter present favorable conditions for upcoming growing season in Grand Forks region

GRAND FORKS – A prominent crop economist said the northern Red River Valley’s dry fall and moderate winter could lead to a successful growing season in 2023.

Frayne Olson, crops economist at NDSU Agriculture and associate professor of agribusiness and applied economics, said the last planting season was colder and wetter than average, which delayed and even “prevented” planting, where planned acres of crops were abandoned due to over-saturated soil. He says he does not foresee the same problems for the upcoming season.

“If we have a reasonable spring, we should be able to get into the fields early enough, and we won’t have the problems we had last year with delayed planting and prevented planting,” said Olson.

Olson also said early snowfalls in November were beneficial to the soil’s ability to absorb upcoming snow melt.

“We had a fairly dry fall, so the soil has a lot of room to absorb spring runoff,” said Olson. “We also had a couple of really early snowstorms, and that snow acts like a blanket, keeping the soil warmer. Our frost layer is not nearly as deep as it would normally be, so the odds are a significant amount of snow on the ground now will be absorbed.”

Olson said the farmers with whom he has spoken have not expressed plans for major shifts in their planting outlook.

“There isn’t a specific crop that is really aggressively bidding for high prices to incentivize more planting,” said Olson. “What I’ve been telling farmers in some of my marketing meetings is that the market is trying to find the right balance of acres, making sure there isn’t too big a switch from one crop to another.”

The USDA will be providing data on March 31, based on a survey of approximately 80,000 farmers nationwide asking for their planting forecast. Olson said the ratio of soybean to corn prices favors corn production slightly.

“I would say there’s a slight incentive to plant more corn, or not to shift acres away from corn,” said Olson. “However, it’s not like a big, dominant difference. It’s more subtle, and I think it will depend on what farmers’ rotation plans are.”

Regarding rotations, Olson said most farmers have the majority of their acreage allocated in advance for specific crops, but have the flexibility to change “between 10-15% of the acres they manage,” to switch crops.

Olson also said the anticipated early planting season will be beneficial for the region’s sugar beet crop.

“Sugar beets are a crop you really want to get planted as soon as possible,” said Olson. “Not only the yield in tons per acre, but also the sugar content of the beet, are influenced by planting date. Based on what we see right now, as long as we don’t have any major late spring storms, I do think we’ll be able to get them in the ground earlier.”

Despite the favorable weather conditions of this past fall and winter, Olson said continued precipitation in spring and summer will be vital for maximizing yields.

“As we move into the growing season, we don’t have a lot of lower soil moisture. As you go deeper into the soil it will be dry again,” said Olson. “We will need some regular rain to ensure there’s enough moisture for the crop to grow and develop a good yield."

