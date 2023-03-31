99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Downtown business owners holding treasure hunt for $20,000 in Grand Forks

Inspired by a real-life treasure hunt for $2 million worth of treasure, downtown business owners and friends Justin Auch and Matt Winjum have teamed up to hold a treasure hunt in Grand Forks.

IMG_1196.jpg
Justin Auch, owner of Also Creative Inc. and co-owner Urban Stampede, and Matt Winjum, co-owner of Rhombus Guys, pose dressed as pirates to promote their upcoming Seven Paces treasure hunt.
Contributed / Matt Winjum
Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Today at 1:00 PM

GRAND FORKS – There is a treasure worth $20,000 hidden somewhere in Grand Forks. In this case, the “treasure” is a piece of paper, but for the lucky person who finds it, the reward for turning it in is $20,000.

Inspired by a real-life treasure hunt that brought adventurers from around the world to the Rocky Mountains in search of $2 million worth of treasure, downtown business owners and friends Justin Auch, owner of Also Creative Inc. and co-owner of Urban Stampede, and Matt Winjum, co-owner of Rhombus Guys, have teamed up to hold a treasure hunt in Grand Forks.

Their hunt, called Seven Paces, will start on May 5. Auch and Winjum plan to release a series of clues to the hunt’s participants, which will lead to the hidden treasure.

“I might be biased, but I think it’s a really cool thing – I think it’s a lot of fun,” said Winjum. “It’s family friendly and it gets people out in the community.”

Registration for the May 5 treasure hunt is open now and ends on April 15. The hunt is limited to 1,000 participants and costs $50 to enter. Only registered participants will have access to the hunt’s clues and be able to redeem the treasure for $20,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE
Rodney Clark.png
Local
'Everybody has different assets': UND police, other agencies come together to solve cases
In the recent search for a missing man, the Grand Forks Police Department utilized snowmobiles, the Sheriff’s Office brought an airboat and the UNDPD went up in a helicopter.
March 31, 2023 01:16 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Northland Outdoors
Frozen fingers and frosted feathers all part of a memorable morning on the prairie
March 31, 2023 07:00 AM
Sports
Thursday's local scoreboard for March 30
March 30, 2023 11:10 PM
Sports
Wednesday's local scoreboard for March 29
March 29, 2023 11:21 PM

The story of the Fenn Treasure, a treasure chest filled with gold and jewels hidden in the Rocky Mountains by art dealer Forrest Fenn, inspired Auch and Winjum’s treasure hunt. Clues for where to find the hidden treasure were contained in Fenn’s memoir. Treasure hunters looked for the treasure, thought to be worth $2 million, for around 10 years before it was found in 2020.

“I was always looking for clues and stuff from here, trying to figure it out, and we would talk about it,” said Auch. “Then we got the idea – why don’t we just do this in town?”

The pair played with the idea for a couple of years before acting on it.

“We talked about it for probably two years, never really moving forward with it, but always liking the idea that it would be something really fun in the community,” said Winjum. “People are always looking for stuff to do and that could be something that was unique.”

To test the treasure hunt concept, Auch and Winjum hosted a free hunt in November, which had around 100 participants. Despite the cold and snow, the event was a success, said Auch.

“People came out and they did it. They had a great time and that was awesome,” said Auch. “That kind of gave us a little inkling of hope it might actually work.”

The hunt in May is designed to last two to three days, with one clue released each day, said Auch.

Ten percent of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Community Violence Intervention Center, a Grand Forks nonprofit with a goal of ending interpersonal violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We really believe in their cause and all that stuff, so we’re really happy to be roping them in on this,” said Auch.

Depending on the number of people that register, up to $5,000 could go to CVIC. After the prize money is awarded and costs for putting on the event are covered, any profits made from the hunt will be considered profit.

“We will probably take a loss on this first hunt, but this is just hopefully the beginning,” said Auch.

If the first Grand Forks treasure hunt is successful, Auch and Winjum say they would like to host more in Grand Forks and other locations.

“We’d like to do it over and over, but that’s all going to be dependent upon the success of the first one,” said Winjum. “It’s new for us, so we might not have all the kinks perfectly ironed out, but if people get behind, support it and do it, we can get better at it.”

More information about the Seven Paces treasure hunt is available on www.sevenpaces.com .

Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Ingrid Harbo joined the Grand Forks Herald in September 2021.

Harbo covers Grand Forks region news, and also writes about business in Grand Forks and the surrounding area.

Readers can reach Harbo at 701-780-1124 or iharbo@gfherald.com. Follow her on Twitter @ingridaharbo.
What To Read Next
Nate Bertram, an associate and lead fitter at the Golf Center in Grand Forks, works with a customer Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Business
Golf lines change for 2023 as most manufacturers have a new release of clubs
March 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Kevin Fee
IMG_9042.JPG
Business
Avian influenza could rise again as migratory season approaches
March 25, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Beal
sanford-health-logo.jpg
Business
Health initiative offers self-scheduled appointments for virtual mental health care
March 24, 2023 09:54 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
111922 S GFH UNDMHKYP20227.jpg
UND Hockey
UND lands commitment from Miami goalie Ludvig Persson
March 30, 2023 06:48 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows TikTok app logo
North Dakota
State Board of Higher Education votes to block TikTok from state’s university networks
March 30, 2023 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
burgum.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota Senate overrides veto on bill targeting transgender students’ pronouns; House yet to vote
March 30, 2023 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
04xx23 CurlingClub2.jpg
Local
Curlers in Grand Forks – and throughout North Dakota – getting their due
March 31, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Kevin Fee