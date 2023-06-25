Discount Tire to open in Grand Forks, along 32nd Avenue South

GRAND FORKS — Michael Vanella has been waiting to open a store in Grand Forks for several months.

Through a Discount Tire seniority system, he knew he would be coming to the Grand Cities as store manager.

“Let’s just say I’ve been waiting for this since September of last year,” Vanella said. “We’re pretty excited. This is the most northern Discount Tire in the company, so they had to make this building a little bit different.”

Back orders were prominent in the wait. The expectation was to get the store open by June 23 or 24, on 32nd Avenue South.

“Getting the right orders off back orders, it’s been a task,” Vanella said.

Many are dubbed discount tire places in the United States, but only official "Discount Tire" is the actual Discount Tire chain. The company was formed in Michigan in 1960 by Bruce Halle, who started with six tires in an Ann Arbor showroom.

Today, the company has more than 1,200 locations across the United States. A second North Dakota location will open in Fargo next year.

Vanella is pleased to be in North Dakota.

“When I found out this store was in a plan to get out here, I was all over it,” he said. “I love North Dakota. I’ve been pheasant hunting out here since I was about 13 years old.”

When he’s not busy at the store, Vanella hopes to be hunting on a four-generation farm near Oakes, N.D.

With its six bays in Grand Forks, Vanella projects the store to sell 110 to 145 tires per day. He says Discount Tire can usually have the new tires ready in well under an hour, no matter the number of tires involved. The company guaranteed time is 45 minutes.

“I wouldn’t say we are NASCAR speed, but we’re pretty close,” he said. “We’re not tripping over each other, but on an average time. … any vehicle, I can usually turn and burn customers in 15 to 16 minutes.

“We care about safety and quality more than everything, but we can still turn stuff pretty quick.”

Discount Tire is a wheel and tire shop. It recently brought wiper blades and lug nuts into the mix.

“My favorite part of this job is there is no commission, which makes us different from other places,” he said. “There are no pressure sales. They are not trying to up-sell you for brakes or oil changes.”

The company also matches other tire stores’ prices and offers free lifetime balances and alignments on new tires.

Even better, the company will fix any repairable flat tire for free.

“We do free flat repairs,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if they are bought from a competitor, a dealership.”

As one of the largest tire stores in the country, Vanella said he’s not too concerned about price points. Discount Tire purchases the tires in bulk.

“If somebody comes in beating our price, no question we will beat that pricing — but it rarely ever happens,” he said.