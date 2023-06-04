Crary starts new Grand Valley housing development in south Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — Just as it’s winding down with its Prairiewood development in south Grand Forks, Crary Homes and Real Estate has started another big venture.

If someone has headed south toward Thompson on old U.S. Highway 81 in Grand Forks, they probably saw a lot of dirt being moved.

Contractors are putting in the infrastructure for the new Grand Valley housing development at 62nd Avenue South. It promises to be one of the largest housing developments in Grand Forks history.

The Grand Valley development has about 90 acres in its first phase, which is similar to the Prairiewood development.

Crary Homes and Real Estate says the new site will feature 119 available single-family lots, a 10-acre pond and a 10-acre park in its first phase. The first home could be built as early as fall.

Along with the park, early plans call for a 1-mile ice-skating loop in the winter and a bike path.

Despite inflation and the recent hike in interest rates, Russel Crary of Crary Homes and Real Estate said he’s optimistic the first phase of the project will go well.

“We’ve had quite a few people already asking about it,” Crary said. “There’s not a ton of lots available in Grand Forks. We feel we are going to be meeting a need.”

Ryan Brooks, city planner, said Crary’s intent is to bring a large amount of lots in its concept.

The Grand Forks Park District will be involved in the development. George Hellyer, Park District executive director, said the park and the pond should make for an interesting development.

Agreements and arrangements are still in negotiations.

“The large skating loop is one of the ideas we are trying to work toward,” Hellyer said.

Crary says “everything is on the table.”

The single-family market remains strong in Grand Forks, Brooks said.

“The Crary family is preparing their property for the next few decades of growth,” he said. “We look forward to our continued collaboration in expanding utilities for the area along with the new park land concept for four-season recreational activities for the citizens of Grand Forks.”The soon-to-be-completed Prairiewood development had about 140 lots but is comparable in size when factoring in the park and pond at Grand Valley.

Prairiewood’s project began in the mid-2000s. Streets were developed as the project moved southward toward 62nd Avenue South.

In contrast, once Grand Valley infrastructure is completed, Crary will bring the 119 lots in rapid order on the west side of South Washington Street.

The price point for Grand Valley homes will be in the $500,000 to $800,000 range.