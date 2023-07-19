Company specializing in revitalizing movie theaters eyes Grand Forks AMC Classic 10

GRAND FORKS — A company that specializes in revitalizing movie theaters has initiated meetings with the city to discuss breathing new life into the AMC Classic 10 theater.

After years of being plagued by complaints that the building had fallen into disrepair, management of the AMC Classic 10 announced late last month that the theater would shut its doors permanently.

Odyssey Entertainment President Bryan Sieve said his company has had its eye on the AMC Classic 10 since early this year, and as a minority owner of the building, recently completed the process to buy out the other investors to own the building outright.

Representatives from the Crystal, Minn.-based movie theater company held a preliminary meeting with city officials on Monday, July 17, to discuss what Sieve described as an “eye-wateringly expensive” redevelopment project.

"... We specialize in helping communities revitalize and restore their movie theaters. So that’s what we do,” Sieve said.

Odyssey currently operates six theaters in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and South Dakota, according to its website. Sieve said most recently, the company has revitalized the Fond du Lac 8 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

The company is still early in the process of exploring options and potential costs in Grand Forks, but if Odyssey decides to move forward with the AMC Classic 10 building, Sieve foresees extensive restoration, renovations and expansions, including the potential addition of a four-story-tall premium large-format screen.

“We specialize in bringing theaters up to standards,” he said. “So new seating, new screens, new sound systems, new modern amenities. We expand the food and beverage menus. We do other amenities within the spaces themselves.”

He expects Odyssey and the city will continue to hold discussions over the next several months. It’s typical for business owners to work in conjunction with the city on redevelopment projects of this scale where the city might have an interest in underwriting some of the associated costs, Sieve said.

And the city is interested, Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski said.

“I think that having entertainment venues, especially in the winter, and places for people to be able to gather is just another amenity for the city,” Bochenski said.

No promises about the project yet, Sieve emphasized — but he’s cautiously optimistic.

“It’s got our attention,” he said. “We’ve engaged the architects to start to develop the concepts, to the amenities that we’re going to be bringing to it, and get something to the point where we get cost estimates. So it’ll be important to get cost estimates and a design vision that everybody in the community can see and get an understanding of what and how we can reimagine this old, tired movie theater and make it something that’s really cool and a new asset for the community.”

