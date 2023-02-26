Carrie McDermott selected as next editor of Prairie Business

GRAND FORKS — Prairie Business, a monthly magazine that covers business news and trends in the Dakotas and western Minnesota, has a new editor.

Carrie McDermott, managing editor at the Wahpeton Daily News, has been selected for the position. She will start March 20.

“I am excited to join the team at Prairie Business,” McDermott said. “Prairie Business is a well-respected publication. I look forward to sharing the stories of the region’s economic drivers and digging into industry trends to present to our readers in an informative and interesting way.”

Korrie Wenzel, publisher of Prairie Business and the Grand Forks Herald, said McDermott's skill set is a perfect fit for the magazine. The magazine is based in Grand Forks and shares staff with the Herald.

"She's been a reporter and now she's an editor of a North Dakota newspaper. She also has experience in producing magazines. All of that combines to make a heck of an editor for our magazine, and we're excited about it," Wenzel said. "Above it all, though, she seems interested in telling stories about good people in the region. And that, really, is what Prairie Business is all about."

McDermott joined Wick Communications’ Daily News in Wahpeton, North Dakota, in 2011 as the Wilkin County, Minnesota, reporter. A native Californian, she moved to Wahpeton from Riverside, California, in January 2010 after working 17 years at The Press-Enterprise, a regional newspaper in Southern California. She held a number of positions there, including copy editor, page designer, department head and interactive web producer.

She was promoted to assistant managing editor at the Daily News in May 2013, and to managing editor in 2018. In 2020, she also became managing editor of the News Monitor, a weekly newspaper covering four communities in rural Richland County, North Dakota.

“This opportunity is a good fit for my background of more than three decades in journalism as well as leading multiple lifestyle, home, business-to-business and community-based magazines over my career,” McDermott said. “I will hit the ground running, getting out into our communities to meet the movers and shakers who are making positive impacts for those who live and work in the northern plains region. I intend to continue the high standard of business industry news and trend coverage that Prairie Business is known for.”

McDermott takes over the position following the departure of Andrew Weeks, who left the magazine in November to be closer to family. He is now a newspaper editor in Utah.

Prairie Business is a free publication. To receive a free digital edition each month, go to https://www.grandforksherald.com/prairie-business and click "subscribe" at the top of the page. Then, scroll down to "Prairie Business Monthly E-edition."