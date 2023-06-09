Camp Grafton trip gives Grand Forks business leaders a look into lives of employees in military

DEVILS LAKE – For 10 Grand Forks business leaders, the daily commute looked a bit different on Thursday when a Black Hawk helicopter picked them up for a day of learning at Camp Grafton, near Devils Lake.

The group flew from Grand Forks International Airport for a Bosslift, a program that gives employers a look into the lives of their employees who serve in the military. The program is hosted by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense office.

John Oncken, owner of True North Equipment in Grand Forks, is an ESGR area chair and organizes two Bosslift trips per year.

While at Camp Grafton, the group toured the base, observed training activity and participated in simulations. Approximately 500 troops are stationed at Camp Grafton, said Oncken, making for a lot of training activity to see.

Grand Forks business leaders participated in training simulations at Camp Grafton during a Bosslift trip. Contributed / John Oncken

Dennis Elbert, retired UND business school dean, was among those participating Thursday.

“I’m retired reserve, so it’s fun for me kind of going down memory lane. I think for a lot of folks that aren’t familiar with the military, it’s a great way to get educated on what’s going on and how hard our folks work,” he said.

The day gave Grand Forks County Sheriff Andrew Schneider a look into the lives of his staff members serving in the National Guard and military reserve, he said.

“To have the opportunity to take part in this and experience what they actually do on a regular basis puts it to a whole new level of appreciation for what they do and their dedication,” Schneider said. “We got to watch some crews today partake in some training and it was in less-than-desirable conditions, but they were having a blast and working hard.”

Many of the businesses represented by the group employ members of the military.

“Some are deployed right now. It makes it difficult for Sheriff Andy because somebody is gone. I have people gone, and compensate as a business owner to figure out how to deal with both the employer and the employee,” Oncken said. “It gives us a greater appreciation of what we have to do to work with them as they serve for us.”

The trip also gave Schneider a better idea of how to support staff members when they return from deployment, he said, “to make sure that they’re welcomed back, treated appropriately and taken care of.”

Thunderstorms in Devils Lake thwarted plans to return to Grand Forks in the helicopter, but the group was able to catch a ride back in a military van instead. Despite the anticlimactic ending to the trip, the group said the whole excursion was memorable.

“It was awesome to experience,” Schneider said.