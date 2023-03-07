99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Buff City Soap will open its first Grand Forks location next week

The store will be located at 3811 32nd Ave. S., and is set to open on March 16

Buff City Soap
The new Buff City Soap location in Grand Forks. (Sydney Mook / Grand Forks Herald)
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
March 07, 2023 05:19 PM

GRAND FORKS — Buff City Soap, a retail franchise that makes handmade soap and body products in-store, is opening its first location in Grand Forks.

The store will be located at 3811 32nd Ave. S., near Target and Old Navy, and is set to open on March 16.

The first 50 people to visit the store March 16 through March 19, for the VIP Event will get free soap for a year.

“The people of Grand Forks are about to discover the best-smelling soaps, made with the cleanest plant-based ingredients,” owner Curt Bowen said in a press release. “These soaps are made right here, in our store’s Makery, so you know they’re made by local hands that care with the customer in mind, and with our multitude of customizable scents we have something for everyone.”

According to the press release, Buff City Soap was founded in 2013 and has created high-quality alternatives to commercial soap products, which are made with chemicals, detergents, animal fats and sulfates. Customers are able to watch the entire making process of the soap daily in the Soap Makery, the company says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buff City Soap has 259 stores across 32 states.

The VIP Event store hours are Thursday, March 16 through Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The regular store hours after the event are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more about Buff City Soap of Grand Forks, go to https://www.buffcitysoap.com/ .

READ MORE BUSINESS NEWS

Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Meghan Arbegast grew up in Security-Widefield, Colorado. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from North Dakota State University in Fargo, in 2021.

Arbegast wrote for The Spectrum, NDSU's student newspaper, for three years and was Head News Editor for two years. She was an intern with University Relations her last two semesters of college.

Arbegast covers news pertaining to the city of Grand Forks/East Grand Forks including city hall coverage.

Readers can reach Arbegast at 701-780-1267 or MArbegast@gfherald.com.

Pronouns: She/Her
Languages: English
What To Read Next
Kelley Thompson.JPG
Business
In rural northeast North Dakota, finding workers proves challenging
March 06, 2023 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
IMG_5200.JPG
Business
Farm Fit Momma offers training, right on the farm
March 06, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Beal
Rosina Appiah.jpg
Business
Level Up Mental Health Collaborative adds new team member
March 05, 2023 04:47 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports