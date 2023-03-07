Buff City Soap will open its first Grand Forks location next week

GRAND FORKS — Buff City Soap, a retail franchise that makes handmade soap and body products in-store, is opening its first location in Grand Forks.

The store will be located at 3811 32nd Ave. S., near Target and Old Navy, and is set to open on March 16.

The first 50 people to visit the store March 16 through March 19, for the VIP Event will get free soap for a year.

“The people of Grand Forks are about to discover the best-smelling soaps, made with the cleanest plant-based ingredients,” owner Curt Bowen said in a press release. “These soaps are made right here, in our store’s Makery, so you know they’re made by local hands that care with the customer in mind, and with our multitude of customizable scents we have something for everyone.”

According to the press release, Buff City Soap was founded in 2013 and has created high-quality alternatives to commercial soap products, which are made with chemicals, detergents, animal fats and sulfates. Customers are able to watch the entire making process of the soap daily in the Soap Makery, the company says.

Buff City Soap has 259 stores across 32 states.

The VIP Event store hours are Thursday, March 16 through Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The regular store hours after the event are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more about Buff City Soap of Grand Forks, go to https://www.buffcitysoap.com/ .