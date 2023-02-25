Zier Accepts Ag Office Coordinator Position at American Crystal

Taysia Zier has accepted the Ag Office Coordinator position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s East Grand Forks factory district.

In this position, Zier will coordinate ag support services and related activities for Agronomy, Harvest/Maintenance staff and shareholders.

Zier has been with American Crystal since 2014, most recently as the Factory Office Coordinator.

American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; and Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota.