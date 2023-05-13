Yeado Accepts Safety Specialist Position at American Crystal

Kristen Yeado has accepted the safety specialist position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s Hillsboro factory.

In this position, Yeado will provide safety leadership to ensure the facility is in compliance with corporate safety standards.

Yeado has a degree in history from the University of North Dakota. She was most recently employed at Red River Commodities as their safety manager.

American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; and Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota.