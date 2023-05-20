Williston Airport Drainage Ditch Project Wins “Engineering Excellence” Award

The City of Williston and AE2S received an Engineering Excellence Award from the North Dakota section of the American Council of Engineering Companies in the Waste and Storm Water category.

The need for the award-winning project became clear after heavy rainfall in June 2021 caused severe damage to one of the City of Williston’s main drainage ditches.

AE2S, a civil and environmental engineering consulting firm, recommended upgrading the channel armoring from the previous design, and developed an advanced hydrologic and hydraulic model to accurately reflect how erosion could vary along the drainage ditch.

Federal and state grants, including FEMA disaster funds and Hazard Mitigation Grant money from the Department of Emergency Services in North Dakota, funded 90% of the project design and construction costs. In total, the project was completed under budget and on time.

The purpose of the ACEC/ND awards is to recognize projects from across the state for uniqueness and innovative applications; future value to the engineering profession; perception by the public; social, economic, and sustainable development considerations; complexity; and successful fulfillment of client/owner’s needs, including schedule and budget. The awards were formally presented at this year’s ACEC/ND award banquet at the Radisson Hotel in Bismarck on May 9th.