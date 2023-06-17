Wavra Accepts Process Engineer Position at American Crystal

Caleb Wavra has accepted the process engineer position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s Drayton factory.

In this position, Wavra will identify process changes to increase factory throughput and sugar recovery as well as reduce processing costs.

Wavra has a degree in electrical engineering from the University of North Dakota. He has been with American Crystal since 2019, starting as an engineer co-op, and most recently as the control systems engineer in Drayton.

American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; and Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota.