UND Central Campus Improvements Project Wins “Engineering Excellence” Award

The University of North Dakota (UND) and AE2S received an Engineering Excellence Award from the North Dakota section of the American Council of Engineering Companies in the Special Projects category.

As traffic on the UND campus has increased, University leaders wanted to beautify the campus and make it more pedestrian-friendly. AE2S worked with UND to strategically replace specific roads with pedestrian corridors, with a goal of bringing students to the heart of campus and decreasing the number of pedestrians crossing major traffic thoroughfares.

One of the most unique aspects of the project was to protect the Soaring Eagle Prairie, which is home to multiple culturally significant plant species, as well as a soaring eagle sculpture that signifies the personal and educational growth students experience during their college journey.

Throughout the project, AE2S upheld UND’s commitment to safety and maintaining an exceptional student experience. This was accomplished through phased construction, strategic fencing solutions, work time limitations, and continuous inspections.

The purpose of the ACEC/ND awards is to recognize projects from across the state for uniqueness and innovative applications; future value to the engineering profession; perception by the public; social, economic, and sustainable development considerations; complexity; and successful fulfillment of client/owner's needs, including schedule and budget. The awards were formally presented at this year's ACEC/ND award banquet at the Radisson Hotel in Bismarck on May 9th.

