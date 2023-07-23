Thrivent’s Finney & Gowan earn Behavioral Financial AdvisorTM Designations

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Financial Advisors, Karli Finney and Katie Gowan with Thrivent, a diversified financial services organization, recently earned the Behavioral Financial Advisor™ (BFA™) designation granted by think2perform®.

The BFA™ program provides training to demonstrate how traditional finance practices are influenced by psychology and neuroscience to help financial professionals mentor and coach clients in their financial decisions, transition to advice-based fees, and offer a holistic approach to strengthen the advisor-client relationship.

Finney and Gowan serve clients in the Grand Cities as part of the Grand Design Retirement Group affiliated with Thrivent. As a holistic financial services organization, Thrivent helps clients achieve financial clarity, enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude. Through offering advice, investments, insurance, banking and generosity programs and solutions, our financial professionals strive to help people make the most of all they’ve been given.

