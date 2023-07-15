The Greenhouse Welcomes Leiman

The Greenhouse, a leading business coaching and consulting company, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. James Leiman to its dynamic team.

As Director of Strategic Growth, Leiman will play a vital role in The Greenhouse’s vision for the future and continued commitment to delivering exceptional business coaching throughout the region. His exceptional leadership skills and innovative mindset will further strengthen The Greenhouse’s position as a market leader and support our mission to grow businesses and people to the next stage. With a proven record of accomplishment as the former ND Commissioner of Commerce, an international business developer, a transformational leader, an educator and with his extensive experience in driving results, logistics, supply chain management and leadership, Leiman brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to The Greenhouse and their clientele.

The Greenhouse is confident that Leiman will thrive in his new role and contribute significantly to the company’s continued success. He will be instrumental in advancing The Greenhouse’s strategic initiatives, fostering innovation and delivering exceptional value to clients.