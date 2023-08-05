Schraeder, Ritterman join Community Violence Intervention Center’s Board of Directors

GRAND FORKS, ND - Kay Schraeder and Courtney Ritterman join the board of directors of Community Violence Intervention Center (CVIC), a key provider of domestic violence and sexual assault intervention/prevention services, and leading statewide nonprofit whose mission is to end interpersonal violence.

Schraeder serves as the vice president and chief financial officer at Minnkota Power Cooperative. Prior to joining Minnkota’s finance team in 2006 as an accountant, she worked at Brady Martz, where she served on the auditing team for CVIC’s account.

Schraeder earned an associate of science degree from University of North Dakota (UND) - Williston and a bachelor of accountancy degree from UND. As a certified public accountant, she is a member of the North Dakota Society of CPAs. Additionally, she was previously treasurer of the board of directors for the Greater Grand Forks Area Crimestoppers and officer for the Grand Forks Chapter of CPAs.

Ritterman is a co-owner of Dakota Commercial and a licensed real estate agent. Dakota Commercial is a locally owned property management, developer and real estate broker company based in Grand Forks. Following the city’s major flood of 1997, Dakota Commercial was instrumental in coordinating the renovation of CVIC’s main office in downtown Grand Forks. They again assisted CVIC with a major capital campaign of Mary’s Place, a 36-bed shelter constructed in 2017.

Ritterman attended UND earning a bachelor of business and aviation administration. Along with her experience at Dakota Commercial, she served in office administration roles at GFK Flight Support and holds commercial pilot and flight instructor certifications. Additionally, she is a certified holistic health coach. Ritterman is currently serving on a Lake Townhome Association board and previously served on the boards of Grand Forks Jaycees, Calvary Lutheran Church and the Grand Forks YMCA. About CVIC: With a bold, comprehensive and nationally recognized approach, we disrupt cultural norms to end violence in two generations. We deliver vital safety and healing services to adults and children experiencing trauma and educate youth and professionals about how to prevent violence and develop healthy relationships. Because violence is predictable, we know it is preventable. Through an alliance of collaborative partners and donors we are creating a safer tomorrow.