Resnick Accepts Factory Engineer Position at American Crystal

Zepher Resnick has accepted the factory engineer position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s Drayton factory.

In this position, Resnick will manage all aspects of assigned factory capital projects to ensure project completion to specifications are on schedule and within budget.

Resnick has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of North Dakota. He has been with American Crystal since 2021 and was most recently employed as an engineer at the East Grand Forks factory.

American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; and Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota.