Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 29

ADVERTISEMENT

Resnick Accepts Factory Engineer Position at American Crystal

64c13e08a8f92007a8e16717.jpg
Published July 29, 2023 at 12:01 AM

Zepher Resnick has accepted the factory engineer position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s Drayton factory.

In this position, Resnick will manage all aspects of assigned factory capital projects to ensure project completion to specifications are on schedule and within budget.

Resnick has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of North Dakota. He has been with American Crystal since 2021 and was most recently employed as an engineer at the East Grand Forks factory.

American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; and Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota.

Modulist Image