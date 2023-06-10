Pokrzywinski Accepts Engineering Superintendent Position at American Crystal

Derek Pokrzywinski has accepted the engineering superintendent position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s Drayton factory district.

In this position, Pokrzywinski will provide overall factory project management and engineering oversight for the factory, process, and control systems, including special projects.

Pokrzywinski has a degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University. He has been with American Crystal since 2018, most recently as the process engineer in Drayton.

American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; and Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota.