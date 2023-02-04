Pederson Accepts Agronomy Manager Position at American Crystal

Travis Pederson has accepted the Agronomy Manager position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s East Grand Forks factory district.

In this position, Pederson will manage activities of factory agronomy staff responsible for providing agronomic expertise to shareholders in the production of a high-quality beet crop and increase the recoverable sugar per acre.

Pederson has a degree in Agronomy from the University of Minnesota, Crookston. He has been with American Crystal since 2010, most recently as the Ag Strategy Development Manager at the Corporate Office.

American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota; and Sidney, Montana.