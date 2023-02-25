99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Olson Accepts Factory Manager Position at American Crystal

Published February 25, 2023 12:01 AM

Zach Olson has accepted the Factory Manager position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s Crookston factory.

In this position, Olson will manage factory operations, including production, maintenance, capital projects, engineering, product quality, and environmental to ensure the sugar and agri-products meet high-quality standards while maintaining maximum processing efficiency and minimizing per unit cost.

Olson has a Mechanical Engineering degree from North Dakota State University. He has been with American Crystal since 2015 holding multiple positions in engineering, including Maintenance Superintendent, and most recently as the Production Superintendent at the Hillsboro factory.

American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; and Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota.

