North Dakota Interior Designers 2022-2023
NDID is a local organization formed to educate the public on the services offered by interior designers. Congratulations to the current elected board for 2022-2023. President- Michael Betlock (Neo Interior Design Studio LLC)
President Elect- Amanda Rinke (ICON Architectural Group) Secretary- Stacy Holm (Christianson’s Business Furniture) Treasurer- Heather Sagvold (Dietrich Homes) Membership Chair-Elise Derby (EAPC Architects and Engineers) Website Coordinator-Sarah Hoekstra (ICON Architectural Group) Social Media Coordinator- Marjorie Nerby (Connect Interiors) Newsletter Coordinator-Judy Schwark (REHAU) Community Outreach- Becky Muller (ICON Architectural Group) Community Outreach-Christina Mehl (Design Direction) Student Liaison- Sarah Randall (Connect Interiors) Student Representative- Abby Hopkins (NDSU Interior Design Student) Sustaining Advisor- Joan Maring Nelson (Retired) Endowment Advisor- Shelly Richard (Foss Architecture + Interiors)