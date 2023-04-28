Norby’s Work Perks Named Best In Class

Grand Forks, ND - April 26, 2023 - Haworth, a global leader in the contract furnishings industry, today announced that Norby’s Work Perks has been named a 2023 Best In Class dealer. This distinction is based on exceptional performance in market development, sales, customer satisfaction, operational excellence and enterprise development.

The Best In Class distinction is reserved for premier dealers who operate at the highest performance levels and are successful in maintaining rigorous standards over time, against high-performing peer dealers. These dealers have risen to challenges, contribute to their communities and play a vital role in creating great spaces.

Norby’s Work Perks has been serving the Greater Grand Forks area for over forty years, providing ergonomic options and turnkey office solutions to customers. With customer needs top of mind, Norby’s Work Perks is honored to provide Best In Class service to the Red River Valley and beyond. To learn more about Norby’s Work Perks, please visit www.norbys.com.