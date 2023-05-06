Michael Meyer joins Hospice of the Red River Valley as Director of Philanthropy

Hospice of the Red River Valley (HRRV) welcomes Michael Meyer as Director of Philanthropy. Michael serves the development team by providing strategic leadership and training gleaned from years of successful fundraising experience for non-profit and higher educational organizations. His passion is working with donors and supporters to secure resources that allow us to provide care through life’s journey.

Michael has vast experience in successful philanthropic efforts. Prior to him joining Hospice of the Red River Valley, he served as Chief Development Officer for the Anne Carlsen Center. He also served as Managing Director of Development for North Dakota State University Foundation. Before returning to North Dakota his roles included Vice President at Life Pacific University (CA) and Associate Vice President at California Baptist University.

“I feel so blessed to be a part of an organization that provides comfort and support for so many individuals and families in our communities during such important times. I have had dear friends and family who have been served by HRRV, so I have seen the amazing compassion and professionalism of HRRV first-hand.” Meyer said.

Michael attended the University of North Dakota where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Advertising and Public Relations. He also received his Master of Arts in Leadership and Organizational Studies from California Baptist University.