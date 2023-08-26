LeDuc named to North Dakota Association of Nonprofit Organizations Board of Directors

Tracy LeDuc, chief financial officer of Community Violence Intervention Center (CVIC), was named to the board of directors for North Dakota Association of Nonprofit Organizations (NDANO). Founded in 1977, NDANO is a statewide membership association whose mission is to educate, advocate and connect to strengthen nonprofits.

LeDuc looks forward to serving the nonprofit sector in this volunteer role. “Not-for-profits are the driving force behind the many remarkable services that are enhancing and enriching individual lives, families and communities,” LeDuc said. “That is what led my heart to serve not-for-profits throughout my career. I look forward to continuing the development of NDANO’s invaluable resources for education, advocacy and connection as well as increasing membership and awareness of NDANO.”

Raised in Grand Forks and a graduate of Red River High School, LeDuc went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and a master’s in business administration, with distinction, from Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina. A certified public accountant, she holds several distinctions, including the Leland H. Lipp Leadership Award (Development Homes, Inc. 2006) and the Distinguished Service Award (Harnett Tractor Company 2000). LeDuc joined CVIC in 2018 and assumed the role of CFO in 2020.