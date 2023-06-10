Lampi Accepts Occupational Health Nurse Position at American Crystal
Mandy Lampi has accepted the occupational health nurse position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s East Grand Forks factory district.
In this position, Lampi will provide occupational and non-occupational case management, safety and health training, and PPE training and procurement.
Lampi has a registered nurse degree from Northland College in East Grand Forks. She was most recently employed with North Dakota Surgery Center in Grand Forks.
American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; and Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota.