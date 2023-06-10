99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lampi Accepts Occupational Health Nurse Position at American Crystal

Published June 10, 2023 at 12:01 AM

Mandy Lampi has accepted the occupational health nurse position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s East Grand Forks factory district.

In this position, Lampi will provide occupational and non-occupational case management, safety and health training, and PPE training and procurement.

Lampi has a registered nurse degree from Northland College in East Grand Forks. She was most recently employed with North Dakota Surgery Center in Grand Forks.

American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; and Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota.

