Kostecki Accepts Engineering Superintendent Position at American Crystal

Jacob Kostecki has accepted the engineering superintendent position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s Drayton factory district.

In this position, Kostecki will provide overall factory project management and engineering oversight for the factory including special projects. His main focus will be the ongoing Drayton expansion.

Kostecki has a degree in chemical engineering from the University of North Dakota and has been with American Crystal since 2014, most recently as the factory engineer in Drayton.

American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; and Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota.