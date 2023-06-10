Kopp Accepts Factory Engineer Position at American Crystal

Jordan Kopp has accepted the factory engineer position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s Drayton factory district.

In this position, Kopp will manage all aspects of assigned factory capital projects to ensure project completion to specifications.

Kopp has a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of North Dakota. He was most recently employed with Northern Valley Machine as a design engineer in East Grand Forks, MN.

American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; and Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota.