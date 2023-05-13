Knaack Accepts Agriculturist Position at American Crystal

Joshua Knaack has accepted an agriculturist position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s East Grand Forks factory district.

In this position, Knaack will provide agronomic expertise to growers in the production of a high-quality beet crop and to increase the recoverable sugar per acre.

Knaack has a degree in agronomy and minor in ag business from the University of Minnesota-Crookston. He was most recently employed with CHS Ag Services and has eleven years of agriculture experience.

American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; and Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota.