Kinzie Grinde Receives Caregiver Award

Grand Forks, ND: Kinzie Grinde, Valley Senior Living on Columbia, Grand Forks, ND was recently selected as one of four recipients of the 2023 Caregiver Award presented by the North Dakota Long Term Care Association. The Caregiver Award recognizes long term care staff that significantly enhance the quality of life for residents in North Dakota’s long term care facilities.

Kinzie Grinde is a Certified Nurse Assistant at Valley Senior Living who knows and understands that people cherish being treated like real humans and not just another patient or resident. She a Bachelors in Psychology from UND and during this time became profoundly interested in Alzheimer’s, dementia and other neurological diseases and their ties to psychology Kinzie’s goal is to attend Physician Assistant schooling in the near future. Caregiving is her passion, she goes out of her way to ensure that every resident knows she is available for any assistance they require.

Recipients of the 2023 Caregiver Award were selected from over 690 nominations received from residents and family members of residents. A panel of judges selected the winners based on exceptional dedication and commitment to quality care for residents. Kinzie will be honored at the NDLTCA Gala Awards Dinner on Wednesday, May 3rd at the Bismarck Events Center and will receive a cash award and recognition plaque.

Additional recipients of the 2023 Caregiver Award are Marvin Hammersmark, Elm Crest Manor, New Salem, Felwa Laguio, Hill Top Home of Comfort, Killdeer and Brandi Mosher, Bethany Retirement Living on University, Fargo.